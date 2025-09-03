Aokah Appoints Robert Weltevreden to Board of Directors and Steve Rudderham as Chairperson of Advisory Board

PRNewswire

New York [US], September 3: Aokah, the Execution Intelligence platform orchestrating the next generation of global operations, today announced two strategic appointments: Robert Weltevreden has joined the company's Board of Directors, and Steve Rudderham has been named Chairperson of the Aokah Advisory Board.

Robert Weltevreden is a globally recognized leader in business transformation and enterprise services, having served in executive roles at Novartis and Syngenta. He brings deep experience in building and scaling global business services, such as strategic infrastructure, driving digitization, and aligning operations with business growth imperatives.

Steve Rudderham currently leads global business services at Carrier and previously held senior roles at AkzoNobel, Kellogg, and Genpact. He is known for leading large-scale transformation programs across finance, HR, and digital operations and for shaping modern GBS operating models with a sharp focus on execution and value creation.

"At Aokah, we're not just imagining a better way to set up and run global operations, we're engineering it," said Atul Vashistha, Chairman and CEO of Aokah. "Robert and Steve are true execution leaders who have operated at the intersection of transformation strategy and enterprise delivery. Their presence ensures we stay grounded in solving real problems, not just building software. They help us remain client-anchored and results-driven."

Robert Weltevreden, speaking on his appointment, said:

"What excites me about Aokah is its ability to operationalize strategy through intelligence and orchestration. Most platforms stop at insights; Aokah also enables action. In a world where speed, resilience, and governance matter more than ever, this is the platform every enterprise will need."

Steve Rudderham added:

"Aokah is doing what most transformation programs struggle with: connecting talent, risk, vendor, and location decisions in real time. I'm honored to chair the Advisory Board and help shape how we engage clients, partners, and the global ecosystem to scale execution at speed."

These appointments reinforce Aokah's commitment to building a leadership ecosystem with real-world depth and strategic foresight. Together, Weltevreden and Rudderham will guide Aokah's evolution from platform to industry standard for execution governance.

About Aokah

Aokah is the category-defining Execution Intelligence platform enabling enterprises to orchestrate global operations and capability centers with speed, resilience, and precision. Built around five integrated "Wisdom Engines": Program, Geo, Talent, Ecosystem, and Delivery, Aokah unifies governance, data, and AI to accelerate global delivery, reduce risk, and align execution to enterprise strategy.

To learn more, visit www.aokah.com

