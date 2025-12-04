AONMeetings to Launch in India Within Two Weeks with Affordable Video Conferencing Plans Starting at Rs. 169/Month

NewsVoir

Des Moines (Iowa) [US], December 4: AONMeetings, the award-winning video conferencing platform known for its browser-based simplicity and HIPAA compliance, today announced its official entry into the Indian market, set to launch in two weeks, with specialized pricing designed specifically for Indian consumers, businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, religious organizations, and communities.

The company is introducing three competitively priced monthly subscription tiers tailored to the Indian market, with no annual commitment required. All plans include integrated webinar capabilities at no additional cost:

- Starter Plan - Rs. 169/month ($1.99 USD): Up to 10 participants for calls and webinars

- Professional Plan - Rs. 339/month ($3.99 USD): Up to 25 participants for calls and webinars

- Business Plan - Rs. 599/month ($6.99 USD): Up to 100 participants for calls and webinars

- Enterprise Plan - Custom pricing available for larger organizations (email jhawthorne@aontv.com for pricing)

India represents one of the world's fastest-growing markets for digital communication solutions, and we're excited to bring AONMeetings' reliable, secure platform to Indian consumers and organizations alike, said Dwight Reed, CEO and Founder of AONMeetings. Our India-specific pricing reflects our commitment to making professional-grade video conferencing accessible to everyone across the countryfrom individuals and families to small businesses, religious communities, and large enterprises. With flexible month-to-month billing, users can scale their communication tools as they grow without long-term contracts.

Unlike competitors that charge premium fees for webinar capabilitiesoften $79 or more per monthAONMeetings includes integrated webinar functionality in every plan at no additional cost, making it an exceptional value for anyone who needs both video conferencing and webinar hosting.

Key Features for Indian Users:

- Integrated Webinar Capabilities Included in All Plans - No additional fees for professional webinar hosting

- Flexible Monthly Billing - No annual contracts or upfront commitments required

- No Downloads Required - Fully browser-based platform works on any device

- HIPAA-Compliant Security - Enterprise-grade encryption and privacy protection

- Reliable Performance - 99.9% uptime with robust infrastructure

- Multi-Language Support - Platform supports multiple languages for diverse teams

- Local Payment Options - Flexible payment methods for Indian customers

- Perfect for Personal and Professional Use - Ideal for families, freelancers, content creators, coaches, religious services, and businesses

- Ideal for Religious Organizations - Stream services, host prayer meetings, conduct religious education classes, and connect congregations

- Enterprise Solutions Available - Custom plans for larger organizations and special requirements

AONMeetings has earned a 4.9-star rating on G2 and serves over 1,000 businesses globally across healthcare, education, legal, religious organizations, and corporate sectors. The platform's combination of affordability, reliability, and compliance features has made it a trusted choice for organizations and individuals requiring secure communication solutions.

Indian consumers and organizations deserve access to world-class video conferencing technology without the premium price tag, added Reed. Whether you're a content creator in Delhi, a religious leader streaming services, a freelance consultant, a startup in Bangalore, a healthcare clinic in Mumbai, or an educational institution, AONMeetings provides the tools you need to connect, collaborate, and grow your community.

The India launch includes dedicated customer support during Indian business hours and resources tailored to local market needs.

Interested consumers and organizations can sign up to be notified when AONMeetings launches in India by visiting www.aonmeetings.com. Early registrants will receive exclusive launch updates and special introductory offers.

For enterprise pricing inquiries, contact jhawthorne@aontv.com.

Founded in 2020, AONMeetings is a Des Moines-based video conferencing platform that provides HIPAA-compliant, browser-based video communication solutions for consumers, businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, religious organizations, and communities worldwide. With a 4.9-star G2 rating and a commitment to affordability without compromising quality, AONMeetings serves over 1,000 businesses globally.

For more information, visit www.aonmeetings.com.

