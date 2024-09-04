APEDA plans to export Indian alcoholic beverages worth USD 1 billion

New Delhi [India], September 4 : The government agricultural export facilitation arm Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) plans to promote Indian alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages globally with a target of USD 1 billion over the next few years.

APEDA, as part of the 'Make in India' initiative, has been targeting an increase of exports of Indian spirits to major foreign destinations. India currently ranks 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports.

As per a release from the Commerce ministry, the global demand for Indian spirits is increasing, presenting an opportunity for growth.

In a landmark move, Godawan Single malt whisky is all set to launch in the United Kingdom as an artisanal single malt whisky made in Rajasthan. The first batch of Godawan has been flagged off to United Kingdom.

Godawan Single malt whisky had participated in the International Food and Drinks Event (IFE), London in March 2024 under the ambit of APEDA and undertook promotions of Godawan.

"This worked as a precursor to launching Godawan in UK and commencing exports to UK," the commerce ministry said. "This initiative will support farmers of Alwar region."

The six-row barley used in the production of Godawan, has been locally procured that helps in enhancing the agricultural income of the local farmers.

