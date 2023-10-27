Apeejay School Noida Inspires Young Artists with ‘Sui Generis’ Competition

New Delhi (India), October 27: In a bid to take art right amidst the community, Apeejay School Noida recently hosted an art competition titled ‘Sui Generis’. It was held at the Clubhouse at Mahagun Moderne in Sector 78, Noida, which provided an apt ambience conducive to artistic expression. This event reiterated the school’s commitment to nurturing the creative potential of its students.

More than a hundred school students participated from across Delhi-NCR. In addition to this, quite a few student volunteers from Apeejay School, Noida, aided in the smooth functioning of the event.

The competition was meticulously crafted, catering to three distinct groups, each with its unique theme and materials. From the youngest artists in kindergarten, drawing inspiration from their favourite toys to the older students diving into the rich tapestry of Indian festivals and zoo visits. The IIIrd and IVth graders delved into the kaleidoscope of festivities and fun fairs.

Every participant was armed with an array of Camlin art supplies, including oil pastels, wax crayons, plastic crayons, watercolour cakes, tubes, and premium colour pencils.

By offering a diverse range of themes, the competition not only encouraged artistic flair but also imbued cultural and experiential elements into the creative process. Participants brought their unique vision and skill to the canvas, showcasing the diverse range of artistic expression.

The event was one more endeavour of the School that depicts its unwavering commitment to holistic education, where creativity is not just encouraged, but celebrated as an integral part of a student’s journey towards self-discovery.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor