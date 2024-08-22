Apex University Jaipur Achieves Record-Breaking CUET Success, Welcomes Aman Gupta for Orientation

SMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 22: Apex University Jaipur has set a new benchmark in higher education with its extraordinary performance in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The university recorded over 6 lakh registrations in 2023 and 2024, marking a significant milestone in its 59-year legacy. This achievement highlights the growing popularity and trust the university has earned among students and parents nationwide.

Building on this success, the university is set to welcome its new batch of students with a grand orientation program featuring Aman Gupta, founder of boAt and judge on Shark Tank India. The event, scheduled from August 22nd to 24th, 2024, promises to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

Dr. Ravi Juniwal, Chairperson of Apex University Jaipur commented on the institution's recent achievements, saying, "Our record-breaking CUET performance is a testament to the trust students place in our academic excellence and commitment to holistic development. We are thrilled to welcome Aman Gupta, whose entrepreneurial journey will undoubtedly inspire our students to dream big and innovate."

A Legacy of Excellence

For nearly six decades, Apex University has been a cornerstone of quality education in India. The institution's unwavering focus on academic rigor, ethical values, and student-centric learning has produced over 56,000 alumni who are making their mark across various industries globally.

Strong Placement Track Record for Graduates

The university's strong industry connections have resulted in impressive placement records. The highest package secured by a student stands at an impressive 36 LPA with Sheraton Edison Hotel. The university boasts an average package of 14.4 LPA, with companies like iZOOlogic Ltd. offering lucrative opportunities. Even the minimum package of 7 LPA, offered by Paisa on Demand demonstrates the university's commitment to ensuring every student's career success.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Experienced Faculty

Students at Apex University benefit from modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, and a vast library. The faculty comprises seasoned academics and industry experts who bring real-world insights to the classroom, ensuring students are well-prepared for their future careers.

Holistic Development

The university goes beyond academics, encouraging students to participate in sports, cultural events, and community service. These activities foster leadership, teamwork, and social responsibility, shaping well-rounded individuals ready to make a positive impact on society.

Global Exposure

Understanding the importance of a global perspective, Apex University has partnered with leading international institutions. These collaborations offer students opportunities for exchange programs, joint research projects, and global internships, preparing them for success in an interconnected world.

Orientation Program: Inspiring the Next Generation

The orientation program, featuring Aman Gupta, underscores Apex University's commitment to inspiring its students. Gupta, known for his innovative approach to business and his ability to turn challenges into opportunities, will share his entrepreneurial journey with the new batch of students.

During his session, Aman Gupta will offer insights into the world of entrepreneurship, discussing the importance of resilience, innovation, and strategic thinking. This interaction with true industry luminaries will encourage students to think big, embrace challenges, and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams with confidence.

A Bright Future Ahead

Apex University Jaipur continues to build on its legacy of excellence, offering students a supportive environment where they can reach their full potential. With its strong academic foundation, industry connections, and focus on holistic development, the university is well-equipped to nurture the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.

As the university welcomes its new batch of students, it reaffirms its dedication to providing not just an education but an experience that shapes every student's future. The institution's record-breaking CUET success, combined with its commitment to bringing inspirational figures like Aman Gupta to campus, demonstrates its ongoing efforts to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to excel in their chosen fields.

In conclusion, Apex University Jaipur stands as a beacon of excellence in higher education, where dreams take flight and students are prepared to make a meaningful impact in the world. With its rich legacy, unparalleled opportunities, and a clear vision for the future, the university continues to set new standards in the ever-evolving landscape of higher education in India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.apexuniversity.co.in/index.php?utm_source=Digitalpr&utm_medium=online&utm_campaign=2024

