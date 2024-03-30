Apex University, Jaipur organized Dr S.M. Juniwal Ranka International Moot Court Competition

SRV Media

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 30: Apex University, Jaipur, proudly hosted the prestigious Dr. S.M. Juniwal Ranka International Moot Court Competition from March 16th to 18th, 2024. The event brought together esteemed judges and legal experts from across the nation, who emphasized the paramount importance of the legal profession and underscored the significant role such competitions play in legal education.

Distinguished dignitaries graced the inauguration ceremony as Chief Guests, including former Supreme Court Justices G.S. Singhvi and M.N. Bhandari, former Chief Justice of the Madras High Court and Chairman of the PMLA Tribunal, New Delhi. Also in attendance were Justice Rajendra Kumar Mishra of the Patna High Court and Dr. Ravi Juniwal, Chairperson of Apex University. The event received additional prominence with the presence of notable figures such as Dr. Rajesh Bahuguna, Chancellor of Uttarakhand University, Justice J.K. Ranka, and Senior Advocate H.C. Ganeshia, who participated as special guests.

Organized by Apex School of Law at the Apex Campus in Sitapura, this competition saw participation from 32 teams representing law universities across the country, including Gujarat National Law University, Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Chandigarh University, UPES Dehradun, National Law University Nagpur, and MIT University among others. The competition was won by the Five Year Law College, University of Rajasthan, along with the Best Memorial Team. Gujarat National Law University secured the runner-up position, while Sonovar Kaur Gill from Modi University of Science and Technology received the Best Researcher Award, and Deekshika from GNLU was awarded the Best Speaker. The winning team received Rs21,000, the runner-up team received Rs11,000, the Best Speaker received Rs2,100, the Best Researcher received Rs2,100, and the team with the Best Memorial received Rs5,100 in cash, certificates, and trophies.

"We at Apex University are honored to provide a platform for aspiring legal minds to showcase their talents and engage in meaningful discourse. This event not only underscores our commitment to academic excellence but also highlights the pivotal role of legal education in shaping tomorrow's advocates. We are proud to have welcomed esteemed judges and legal experts, fostering an environment where knowledge, integrity, and passion for justice converge." said, Dr. Ravi Juniwal, Chairman Apex University.

The chief guests of the closing ceremony, Justice Ashok Kumar Jain and Justice Anoop Kumar Dand, both from the Rajasthan High Court, felicitated the winning teams of this international moot court competition. Supreme Court advocate Madhav Dadhich and President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association, Pahlad Sharma, participated as special guests.

The Chairperson of Apex University, Dr. Ravi Juniwal, urged the youth to adopt effective decision-making, implementation, time management, and development mindset. He also emphasized on retaining the experiences gained during these three days, stating that it would play a significant role in their lives. He expressed hope that all present, witnessing the best justices, lawyers, and legal professionals of India, would utilize their legal education for the development of India.

Vice-Chancellor of Apex University, Prof. O.P. Chhangani, and Director of Apex University, Vedanshu Juniwal, welcomed the guests and presented them with mementos. The HOD of Apex School of Law, Dr. Monica Mishra, congratulated all the attendees for the success of this moot court, expressing gratitude to everyone present. The event concluded with the national anthem.

The three-day Dr. S.M. Juniwal Ranka International Moot Court Competition, hosted by Apex University, Jaipur, served as a platform for legal scholars and aspiring advocates to showcase their expertise and engage in meaningful discourse, further enriching the legal landscape. It stands as a testament to the invaluable contribution of such forums in nurturing legal talent and fostering intellectual exchange. With the presence of esteemed judges, legal luminaries, and aspiring advocates, the event not only showcased legal acumen but also reinforced the significance of legal education in shaping a just society.

