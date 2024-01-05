Apnashine Big Bar that lasts longer -- Affordable and effective

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 5: ApnaKlub is a B2B FMCG distribution company that aims to promote business growth for retailers. Recently, the company has diversified its business portfolio by introducing its range of brands that target Tier 2 and Tier 3 India with quality products at an affordable price.

One of the brands that ApnaKlub has launched is the dishwashing bar called Apna Shine. The brand offer great quality at an affordable price suiting Indian monthly budgets. The founders of ApnaKlub have been inspired by Prime Minister Modiji's call to be Atma Nirbhar Bharat and come out with strong products and brands that deliver superior value at a great price.

While running the FMCG distribution business for retailers, they have identified the gaps in the market that end consumers face. They have seen a huge opportunity in the cleaning space and hence have launched Apna Shine with the promise of ZYADAAA - higher quantity at an affordable price. National brands offer good quality but come at a steep price while local brands don't offer the same quality. The founders of ApnaKlub have combined both, national brand quality at a lower price. For instance, National brands offer 135g at Rs 10 and 300g at Rs 30, Apna Shine is available at a sweet price of 150g for Rs 10 and 400g for Rs 30. This is like a win-win for Indian households, great quality at prices that fit home budgets, said Shruti, the CEO and Founder of the company.

Manish, the COO and Co-Founder also quoted, "We have tested our products in the lab to deliver superior results. We have also launched a dishwashing gel that offers better foaming that national brand, which means cleaner utensils.

Both feel that the promise of Zyadaaa is something that will attract households to accept their brand and make it successful.

For more information on Apna Shine and other products of ApnaKlub, please visit their website https://apnaklub.com. You can also connect with them on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/apnaklub/, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/apnaklubofficial/, and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@apnaklub.

