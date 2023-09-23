Apollo Adlux Hospital Makes History with Hip Fracture Surgery on India’s Oldest Resident

In a groundbreaking achievement, Apollo Adlux Hospital in India has successfully performed a hip fracture surgery on Mrs. Fathima, a 110-year-old patient from Chavakkad, Thrissur district. Dr. Prince Shanavas Khan, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, and his dedicated medical team, inspired by Britain’s pioneering geriatric care for Gladys Hooper at 112, showcased their commitment to innovative healthcare through this remarkable feat.

Mrs. Fathima, a resident of Chavakkad in Thrissur district, faced a life-altering accident that resulted in a hip fracture. Her journey towards recovery would soon demonstrate the exceptional care provided by Apollo Adlux Hospital. Recognizing the urgency of Fathima’s condition, she was swiftly admitted under Apollo Adlux Hospital’s special senior citizen scheme, MITRA. She arrived at the hospital in severe pain, unable to carry out her daily routines. The fractured hip caused excruciating pain during basic activities like urination and movement.



To alleviate her pain and create an optimal window for surgery, the medical team employed an innovative approach, administering a highly effective Fascia iliaca block. This cutting-edge technique provided complete pain relief for 12 hours, paving the way for immediate surgical intervention.

Within half an hour, the skilled medical team, led by Dr. Prince Shanavas Khan, successfully conducted the hip replacement surgery. This was followed by 2 hours of observation and 1 day in the ICU. Fathima’s swift recovery and newfound freedom from pain stand as a testament to the expertise and unwavering commitment to geriatric care at Apollo Adlux Hospital.

The achievement not only marked a historic medical milestone in India but also highlighted the hospital’s dedication to providing unparalleled care for senior citizens. The geriatric care offered at Apollo Adlux Hospital has once again demonstrated its excellence, ensuring that individuals like Fathima can regain their independence and enjoy a higher quality of life in their later years.

