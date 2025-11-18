Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited a subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems Limited concludes Acquisition of IDL Explosives Limited with GOCL Corporation Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Apollo Micro Systems Limited's subsidiary company Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited has intimated that the transaction for the complete Acquisition of IDL Explosives Limited has been successfully concluded with GOCL Corporation Limited.

They announced the completion of the 100% purchase of IDL Explosives Ltd. With completion of the corporate action IDL Explosives Limited now becomes the Step Down Subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems Limited.

IDL Explosives Limited has manufacturing facilities in Rourkela and many other locations. Apollo Group intends to expand and strengthen the business in line with its strategic plans in the rapidly growing Defence Explosive Sector.

This Acquisition signifies the beginning of a strategic consolidation, which is expected to commence from Q3 FY2026. With this acquisition, Apollo Group aims to strengthen its footprint in the defence sector by adding the critical capabilities of next generation high end Defence grade explosives, propellants and warhead systems to its already fortified expertise in Weapon System Electronics and Platforms.

On this occasion, Mr. Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems Limited expressed, “We are truly humbled to be chosen for this strategic acquisition amidst competition, and we pledge to uphold the legacy and value that IDL represents,” Mr. Reddy stated.

IDL Explosives Limited, with its deep-rooted legacy in India's industrial and mining sectors, will now undergo a transformational journey under the leadership of Apollo Group. This acquisition aligns with India's Atmanirbhar initiative in defence.

With this, Apollo Micro Systems Limited embarks on the next phase of its growth as a fully integrated multidisciplinary defence platform provider, delivering complete solutions from Weapon System Electronics to Complete Weapon System Complex.

Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS), established in 1985 and headquartered in Hyderabad, is a leading technology provider of high performance, mission-critical solutions for the defence sector. Building on 40 years of technological excellence we are poised to evolve into a multidisciplinary defence systems powerhouse to drive next-generation innovation.

