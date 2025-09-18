Apollo Hospitals at 42: Celebrates a global movement of health and happiness in homes

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18: Apollo Hospitals commemorated its 42nd anniversary having touched over 200 million lives, earned trust across 185 nations and reaching over 19000 pincodes across India. As Apollo opened India's first corporate hospital in 1983, it sparked a healthcare revolution having completed over 51 lakh surgeries and 27000 organ transplants through the four decades. Apollo has also trained over 11 lakh professionals significantly augmenting the skilled healthcare human capital in the country.

By creating trust in India's healthcare quality, Apollo has made India a global destination for care, reversing the earlier trend of outbound patients. Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "When Apollo began in 1983, it was not just the birth of a hospital, but the birth of a movement. Over four decades, that movement has grown into a force that has touched 200 million lives, built trust across 185 nations, and redefined what is possible in healthcare. Our vision has always been to make world-class care accessible and future-ready. As India rises on the global stage, Apollo will remain a driving force, shaping healthier societies, advancing medical frontiers, and ensuring that families everywhere can look to the future with hope, health, and happiness."

Apollo's journey is deeply interwoven with India's rising longevity and health standards. By reducing dependency on foreign care, raising clinical benchmarks across sectors, and expanding access to millions, Apollo has directly contributed to longer lives, stronger survival rates, and India's reputation as a trusted global healthcare destination.

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "The strength of a nation lies in the health of its people. India's doctors, nurses, and caregivers are the silent architects of progress. At Apollo, we have built not just hospitals, but human capital. When we invest in people, we invest in the dignity, resilience, and future of our nation."

Dr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, added , "Our growth has always been purposeful, with the patient at the core. From preventive care to advanced treatments, from digital health to research, every expansion has been built on trust, access, and impact. As India stands at the cusp of becoming a $5 trillion economy, healthcare must be its strongest foundation. Apollo's mission is to ensure that quality care reaches in every corner of this country of 1.4 billion."

Apollo has consistently changed the face of medicine in India and beyond with its pioneering firsts such as South Asia's first Proton Cancer Centre, India's first AI-Precision Oncology Centre, and the region's first CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery system. Today, Apollo leads with 28 advanced robotic platforms, AI-powered cardiovascular risk prediction, and augmented reality-assisted surgeries, making tomorrow's medicine available today.

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director - Apollo Hospitals added, "The future of healthcare will be borderless, personalized, and powered by exponential technologies. At Apollo, we are integrating AI, robotics, and digital platforms to not just treat disease, but to predict and prevent it. Imagine a world where every Indian has a digital health twin, where interventions are precise, affordable, and accessible in real timethat is the future we are building."

Through Apollo 24|7, over 40 million Indians access teleconsultations, diagnostics, and pharmacy services anytime, anywhere. Beyond hospitals, Apollo Foundation's Billion Hearts Beating and Total Health programs have reached 1.9 million vulnerable lives, reaffirming Apollo's belief that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

India Footprint:

About Apollo: Apollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 79 hospitals, 6,800+ pharmacies, 2,900+ clinics, 500+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 5,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

Chennai: Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) Chennai, established in 1983, has grown into one of India's leading cancer care networks. Today, ACCs has expanded to 26 centres nationwide, supported by a team of 400+ oncologists delivering advanced precision oncology therapies. Apollo Cancer Centres stand as beacons of hope, offering advanced, comprehensive care to 3.5 billion people from over 147 countries. Pioneering innovations such as South Asia & the Middle East's first Pencil Beam Proton Therapy Centre and the recently launched Apollo Athenaa, Asia's first dedicated women's cancer centre underscore ACCs commitment to redefining cancer care.

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, celebrated 37 years of pioneering healthcare since its inception in 1988. Over nearly four decades, the hospital has introduced cutting-edge technology, advanced medical expertise, and patient-centric care to the region. It has achieved many firsts, from pathbreaking surgeries and innovative treatments to bringing global medical standards to India, earning its place as a trusted name in holistic healthcare.

New Delhi: Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, India's first JCI accredited hospital, is a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. Commissioned in July 1996, it is the third super-specialty tertiary care hospital set up by the Apollo Hospitals Group. Spread over 15 acres, it houses 57 specialties with more than 300 specialists and more than 700 operational beds, 19 operation theatres, 138 ICU beds, round-the-clock pharmacy, NABL accredited laboratories, 24-hour emergency services and an active air ambulance service. Apollo Hospitals Delhi has the leading programme in kidney and liver transplant in the country. The first successful paediatrics and adult liver transplants in India were performed at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. The hospital is at the forefront of medical technology and expertise. It provides a complete range of latest diagnostic, medical and surgical facilities for the care of its patients. The Hospital has introduced the most sophisticated imaging technology to India with the introduction of 64 slice CT and 3 Tesla MRI, Novalis Tx and the integrated PET Suite. Indraprastha Apollo has also pioneered the concept of preventive health check programmes and has created a satisfied customer base over decades. The Hospital has been consistently ranked amongst the best 10 hospitals in India by The Week survey for the past few years.

Bangalore: Apollo Hospitals serves the Bangalore region through three strategic locations: Bannerghatta Road, Jayanagar, and Sheshadripuram. The Bannerghatta Road facility is a 250-bed hospital with cutting-edge technologies like ECMO and Da Vinci Robotic Surgery. The Jayanagar Centre, a 150-bedded super-speciality hospital, excels in Orthopaedics, Neurosciences, and complex cardiac procedures. The 200-bed Sheshadripuram hospital offers advanced care in Cardiology, Renal Sciences, and more, with technologies like the Smith Nephew Cori Robotic Surgery and ECMO for heart-lung support.

Mysore: Apollo BGS Hospitals Mysore is a trusted name in healthcare, offering super-speciality care across a variety of fields. With NABH accreditation and a commitment to providing high-quality care, we serve over 200,000 patients annually, ensuring that healthcare is always tailored to meet your individual needs.

Vizag: Over the years, the hospital has achieved several significant milestones and 'firsts' in the city and the region. These include the inauguration of Apollo Hospitals Ramnagar in 1999, Apollo Hospitals Health City in 2015, Apollo Cancer Centre in 2023, and the Apollo BMT Unit in 2023. On the clinical front, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, has been a pioneer in introducing advanced procedures and therapies: the first Coronary Angiogram (CAG), the first PTCA, IVL, and IVUS, the first Paravalvular Leak Closure, the first CABG, and the first Paediatric Heart Surgery in the region. It also performed the first Kidney Swap Transplant in Andhra Pradesh and the first Combined Liver and Kidney Transplant in this region. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became the first hospital to perform Plasma Therapy in the region and was the only centre to conduct Thrombolysis in Acute Ischemic Stroke. More recently, it achieved yet another milestone by performing the region's first CAR-T Therapy - making it the ninth centre in the country to do so.

Mumbai: Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, since its inception in 2016, has emerged as a centre of excellence for complex, high-end tertiary care in Western India. Reaching over 300,000 patients each year and touching nearly a million lives to date, the unit has pioneered advanced treatments with more than 600 solid organ transplants, over 70 bone marrow transplants, and close to 100 structural cardiac procedures. It is also among the few centres in India to deliver CAR-T cell therapy, alongside performing 620 robotic surgeries across specialties. With a team of 150+ doctors, Apollo Navi Mumbai continues to set new benchmarks in oncology, transplant medicine, cardiac sciences, and robotic-assisted care, reinforcing Apollo's mission of delivering world-class healthcare, closer to home.

Ahmedabad: Since 2003, Apollo Hospitals Ahmedabad has been Gujarat's flagship private sector hospital, delivering world-class quaternary care to over 300,000 patients annually. Known for pioneering liver transplants, robotic and minimally access cardiac surgeries, the hospital continues to set benchmarks in advanced care. Strengthening cancer treatment in the state, Apollo introduced Gujarat's most advanced Linear Accelerator (LINAC), ensuring radiation therapy with unmatched precision and safety. It is also the only healthcare provider with a pan-Ahmedabad presence, through Apollo CVHF in the western suburbs and Apollo Specialty Hospital in the central business district, ensuring specialized care across the city. With AI-powered ProHealth programs, Apollo Ahmedabad drives preventive healthcare by enabling early detection of critical diseases. As part of the Apollo Hospitals Group, it remains committed to redefining healthcare in Gujarat through innovation, expertise, and compassionate care.

Bhubaneshwar: Apollo Hospitals Bhubaneswar, established in 2010, has grown into Odisha's most trusted integrated healthcare destination, offering world-class care across the full spectrum of services. Over the years, it has earned prestigious recognitions including the Best Patient-Centric Hospital Award (OTV Business Odisha, 2024), AHPI Nursing Excellence Award, FSSAI Eat Right Award, and Apollo Excellence in Quality & Patient Safety. It has also been consistently ranked among the top multispecialty hospitals in Eastern India and named the Best Hospital in Odisha for Cardiac Sciences, Nephrology, Urology, Orthopaedics, and Emergency & Trauma. With accolades for customer service, brand leadership, and energy conservation, Apollo Bhubaneswar continues to set benchmarks in quality, accessibility, and compassionate care.

