Apollo Hospitals Hyderguda: Advancing Neighbourhood Healthcare with Comprehensive Services

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30: Apollo Hospitals Hyderguda, a key player in the healthcare landscape of Hyderabad since its inception in 2011, has further cemented its commitment to community health with this branch dedicated to advancing local access to world-class medical services.

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, Apollo Hospitals Hyderguda is a 200-bed multi-specialty facility offering expert care across more than 30 specialties, including Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Orthopaedics, and more. This branch is a testament to Apollo's patient-first philosophy, designed to bring high-quality medical care closer to the community of Hyderguda and neighbouring areas.

This facility is equipped to handle complex medical conditions and deliver critical care across five key specialties. Services at the centre include 24/7 Emergency Care, State-of-the-Art Operation Theatres capable of handling a variety of surgical procedures, and dedicated units for Joint Replacement, Dialysis, and Gastroenterology. In addition, the centre boasts comprehensive diagnostic capabilities including Advanced Screening, Pre-operative and Post-operative Care, Pathology, and more.

Tejesvi Veerepalli, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Group of Hospitals, Telangana Region, emphasized the hospital's community-focused mission:

"Distance should not define health. We are bringing the best care, swift diagnoses, and enriching treatments right to your doorsteps. This patient-first initiative will help us offer better patient care by bringing healthcare closer to the community." He said In line with Apollo's commitment to innovation, the Hyderguda facility has integrated advanced technologies to improve patient care. The hospital has implemented the 'One Apollo' model, combining pharmacies, clinics, and diagnostic services under one roof, providing a seamless healthcare experience for the community.

Dr. Ravi Babu, Head of Medical Services, echoed this sentiment, stating:

"Committed to building a community where health knows no borders, we are steadily expanding our reach, delivering exceptional care, swift diagnoses, and effective treatments. This initiative is our promise of accessibility for all." He stated that Apollo Hospitals Hyderguda reaffirms its vision of transforming healthcare delivery by enhancing access and ensuring quality treatment for every patient, right in their neighbourhood.

For more information, visit: https://www.apollohospitals.com/hyderabad

