Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai Saves 24-Year-Old Woman and 55-Year-Old Man with lifesaving Cardiac intervention in Two High-Stakes Emergencies

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: Emphasizing its advanced cardiac care capabilities, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai (AHNM), successfully treated two cases - one of pulmonary embolism and another of myocardial infarction - saving the lives of a 24-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man recently. Dr. Brajesh Kunwar, Sr Consultant Interventional Cardiology at AHNM, led the interventions in both cases with the help of a multidisciplinary team of medical professionals.

Pulmonary embolism is a life-threatening condition caused by a blood clot obstructing pulmonary arteries with the mortality or the death rate being up to 60%.

Myocardial infarction (MI), commonly known as a heart attack, occurs due to sudden blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle. In India, MI is a leading cause of mortality, with onset often a decade earlier than in Western populations.

Both situations were life-or-death; the lives of Ms Pooja and Mr Sanjeev Seth were hanging in the balance when they were admitted at AHNM. However, their remarkable recoveries were brought on with through the work of Dr Kunwar and team, proving their calibre.

Explaining the two cases, Dr Brajesh Kunwar said, "In the first case, it was a 24-year-old woman called Pooja, who was admitted at 2AM one night with a diagnosis of massive pulmonary embolism. In this condition, there is a large clot which blocks the pulmonary artery, so it requires immediate treatment. Once the patient reached Apollo Hospital, all emergency cardiac protocols ensured that patient was swiftly shifted to the advanced Cath Lab. The immediate intervention led to dramatic improvement in Pooja's condition. In 3 days, she was discharged & a young life was saved. As of now she is holidaying with her loved ones at her native place.

As for the other case, it was a 55-year-old man called Sanjeev Seth who was admitted to AHNM with a massive myocardial infarction. Emergency protocols ensured he was swiftly shifted to the Cath Lab & investigations revealed a 100% block in his left ventricle. Chances of survival were grim & we counselled the family suggesting options like ECCMO & Impella. The family was very determined & we decided to go with the Impella placement. Impella is an artificial heart, and after the procedure, Mr Sanjeev began recovering. He started showing excellent response & we were able to wean him off the ventilator. With supportive care he was able to make excellent recovery & walked out of the hospital after discharge. Both these cases were complicated and could be successfully managed with the support of the multidisciplinary team of doctors at AHNM."

Dr. Brajesh Kumar Kunwar, a distinguished Senior Interventional Cardiologist with over 17 years of experience, is renowned for his expertise in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular conditions. Dr. Kunwar holds multiple prestigious qualifications, including MBBS, MD in Medicine, and DM in Cardiology, along with a Fellowship from the European Society of Cardiology (FESC). His exceptional skills and dedication to patient care have earned him several accolades, such as the SN Gupta Award in 2004 and 2005, and the B Braun Award in Medicine in 2005 and Cardiology in 2009.

Pooja, a resident of Raigad, while speaking about her experience, said, "I had severe chest pain and difficulty breathing, and went to a hospital seeking treatment. They diagnosed me with pulmonary embolism, and referred me to Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai. At Apollo, Dr Brajesh treated me, and I could instantly feel my health getting better. Although my condition was life-threatening, by the next morning, I was fine. I profusely thank Dr Brajesh and team for saving my life."

Rajesh Seth, brother of Sanjeev, a Navi Mumbai resident, said, "There are no words to describe the emotions we underwent. My brother was brought to AHNM with a massive attack, and the work that Dr Brajesh and his team have done is exemplary. It was a serious condition, and Dr Brajesh used all his might to revive my brother. When he recommended to use Impella, we immediately said yes, because it meant that my brother could be saved from imminent death. His timely suggestion is why my brother is alive now, and I'm beyond thankful."

The recent surgeries performed by Dr. Brajesh Kunwar at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai underscore the hospital's advanced cardiac care capabilities. These interventions highlighted the intricate and challenging nature of modern cardiac procedures. The complexity of these cases required a high level of precision and expertise, which Dr. Kunwar and his team demonstrated exceptionally.

In both instances, the patients were in critical condition, requiring immediate and sophisticated medical intervention. The use of cutting-edge technology and advanced emergency protocols at Apollo Hospitals played a crucial role in the successful outcomes. The hospital's state-of-the-art Cath Lab and the multidisciplinary approach ensured that every aspect of the patients' care was meticulously managed, from diagnosis to recovery.

Dr. Kunwar's ability to navigate these complex medical scenarios and make swift, informed decisions was instrumental in saving the lives of the patients. The successful management of these cases is a testament to Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai's commitment to excellence in cardiac care, showcasing their capability to handle the most challenging and life-threatening cardiac emergencies with unparalleled expertise and dedication.

The recent advancements in cardiac care at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai demonstrate a significant leap forward in medical capabilities for the region. By combining state-of-the-art technologies including robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, and artificial intelligence-enhanced diagnostics with a team of highly specialized professionals, the hospital has established new standards in emergency cardiac care. The seamless integration of services from emergency response through intensive care recovery ensures that patients receive timely, precise, and compassionate treatment for even the most critical conditions. These developments not only improve survival rates but also represent a broader shift toward more advanced, patient-centered healthcare solutions in Navi Mumbai's growing medical landscape.

