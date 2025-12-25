Apollo Micro Systems Gets Trading Approval for Preferential Shares

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25: Apollo Micro Systems Limited today announced that BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) have granted trading approval for 35,088 equity shares of Re. 1 each, allotted on a preferential basis to non-promoters following conversion of warrants. The approvals were issued on December 24, 2025, and the newly issued shares were listed and admitted for trading on both exchanges with effect from December 26, 2025; the shares trade on NSE under the symbol APOLLO and on BSE under scrip code 540879 in the EQ series, with distinctive numbers ranging from 335,639,649 to 335,674,736. In accordance with applicable regulations, these preferentially issued equity shares are subject to a lock-in period until July 1, 2026. The company has confirmed compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and stated that all future disclosures will be made through the NSE's NEAPS electronic filing system to ensure transparency and timely dissemination of information to stakeholders.

Alongside the listing update, Apollo Micro Systems reported exceptional momentum in its Q2FY26 standalone and consolidated results, delivering a historic-high quarterly revenue of Rs 225.26 crore — a 40% year-on-year increase from Rs 160.71 crore in Q2FY25 — driven by robust order execution. Operational performance strengthened significantly with EBITDA up 80% to Rs 59.19 crore and EBITDA margin expanding by 600 basis points to 26%. Profit After Tax rose 91% year-on-year to Rs 30.03 crore, with the PAT margin improving to 13.3%, reflecting the effectiveness of the company's strategy and execution. These results underscore Apollo Micro Systems' reinforced position within the defence ecosystem, supported by investments in indigenous technologies and alignment with national priorities such as Atmanirbhar Bharat.

With a 40-year legacy in defence technology, Apollo Micro Systems specialises in the design, development and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical and engineering systems. The company's multi-domain, multidisciplinary capabilities and robust infrastructure enable it to build cutting-edge defence technologies and scale production to meet national strategic needs. Apollo remains focused on sustaining growth through technology-led innovation, operational excellence and continued contribution to India's defence preparedness.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor