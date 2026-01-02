Apollo Micro Systems has been declared as the lowest bidder for an order of Rs 257.89 million by the Defence Public Sector Undertaking

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (APOLLO), a 40‑year pioneer in defence technology, today announced a string of commercial wins and strong financial results that underscore robust operational execution and sustained demand across its group businesses. In the ordinary course of business, APOLLO has been declared the lowest bidder by a Defence Public Sector Undertaking for orders aggregating Rs 257.89 million, which are to be executed over an eighteen‑month timeframe. This award complements a recent wave of significant new business secured across the group's subsidiaries, which together total approximately Rs 5,708.96 million. Notably, Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited has entered a Rs 1,500 million contract with a private firm, while IDL Explosives Limited has won a Rs 4,193.96 million running contract to supply bulk explosives to Coal India Limited subsidiaries and a Rs 15 million export order for cartridge explosives.

The commercial momentum is reflected in APOLLO's Q2FY26 standalone and consolidated financial performance, which registered a historic high quarterly revenue of Rs 225.26 crore, up 40% year‑on‑year from Rs 160.71 crore in Q2FY25, driven by robust order execution. Operational leverage delivered a marked improvement in profitability: EBITDA rose 80% to Rs 59.19 crore and EBITDA margin expanded by 600 basis points to 26%. Profit After Tax climbed 91% year‑on‑year to Rs 30.03 crore, with the PAT margin increasing to 13.3%.

These results demonstrate APOLLO's ability to translate its multi‑domain engineering capabilities and scalable manufacturing infrastructure into accelerated revenue growth and margin expansion. As a specialist in the design, development and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro‑mechanical and engineering systems for defence and strategic applications, Apollo Micro Systems is well positioned to support national strategic requirements while capturing opportunities from both public and private sector demand.

