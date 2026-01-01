Apollo Micro Systems Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Secures Major Defence and Explosives Contracts Worth Rs 5.70996 Billion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (APOLLO), a 40-year-old pioneer in defence technology, today reported exceptional momentum across its businesses as its subsidiaries secured substantial contracts and the company delivered record financial performance in Q2FY26. In the ordinary course of business, Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited, a subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems, has entered into an agreement with a private company to execute a contract valued at Rs 1,500 million, reinforcing the group's growing footprint in defence systems execution and supply. Earlier, IDL Explosives Limited, a step‑down subsidiary, was awarded a Running Contract for the supply of bulk explosives to subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, amounting to Rs 4,193.96 million, along with an export order for cartridge explosives worth Rs 15 million, taking the cumulative order book for the unit to Rs 4,208.96 million.

Against this backdrop of strong order wins, Apollo Micro Systems announced standalone and consolidated Q2FY26 results that reflect the company's operational strength and execution capabilities. The company recorded a historic-high quarterly revenue of Rs 225.26 crore, an increase of 40% year-on-year from Rs 160.71 crore in Q2FY25, driven by robust order execution across its defence and explosives businesses. Operational profitability accelerated markedly, with EBITDA rising 80% to Rs 59.19 crore and EBITDA margin expanding by 600 basis points to 26%, underscoring efficiency improvements and disciplined cost management.

With deep expertise in the design, development and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical and engineering systems, Apollo Micro Systems leverages multi-domain, multidisciplinary capabilities and robust infrastructure to build cutting-edge defence technologies and scale production to meet national strategic needs. The recent contract awards and strong quarterly performance demonstrate the company's ability to convert its technological strengths and expanding order book into sustained financial growth, positioning APOLLO for continued leadership in India's defence and strategic manufacturing landscape.

