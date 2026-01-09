Apollo Micro Systems’ Preferential Equity Shares Get Trading Approval from BSE and NSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Apollo Micro Systems Limited, a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced electronic and electro-mechanical solutions for defence, aerospace, space and homeland security applications, has received trading approval from both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for its preferential issue of equity shares.

The company informed the exchanges that trading approval has been granted for 1,21,47,964 equity shares of face value Re. 1 each, issued on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoters pursuant to the conversion of warrants. The approval was accorded by both BSE and NSE on January 8, 2026, marking the completion of the regulatory process for the said allotment.

Following the approval, the equity shares have been listed and admitted to dealings with effect from January 9, 2026. The shares are traded under the symbol “APOLLO” on both exchanges. The distinctive numbers for the preferential shares range from 342,243,737 to 354,391,700.

As per regulatory requirements, a portion of the shares is subject to lock-in provisions. Out of the total allotment, 1,06,86,200 equity shares are locked in until July 9, 2027, while the remaining 14,61,764 equity shares are locked in until July 9, 2026, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations governing preferential allotments.

Both BSE and NSE have formally confirmed the listing and advised that all future disclosures, including price-sensitive information, will continue to be made through the respective electronic filing platforms in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The successful listing of these shares strengthens Apollo Micro Systems' capital structure and supports its long-term growth strategy, enabling the company to further enhance its execution capabilities across strategic sectors. The company continues to focus on expanding its presence in mission-critical electronics and systems integration, backed by strong order inflows and execution momentum.

