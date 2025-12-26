Apollo Micro Systems Secures INR 1,002.47 Million UAS Order

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Apollo Micro Systems Limited today announced that it has secured orders worth INR 1,002.47 million from a private defence company to supply advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to the Ministry of Defence, reinforcing the company's growing role in providing cutting‑edge aerospace and defence solutions for national security. The orders, scheduled for execution within four months, represent a near‑term revenue opportunity and highlight Apollo Micro Systems' operational readiness, supply‑chain efficiency and ability to deliver complex systems under compressed timelines. This significant contract strengthens the company's strategic position in the defence sector and is expected to contribute positively to financial performance in the current fiscal period.

In tandem with the new UAS orders, the company reported strong corporate and financial developments. Earlier, Apollo Micro Systems approved the preferential allotment of 11,696 equity shares (face value Re 1) to Mr Piyush Bhupendra Gala following conversion of an equivalent number of warrants at an exercise price of Rs 85.50 per warrant. The transaction, totalling approximately Rs 10 lakh, increased the paid‑up share capital to Rs 35,72,92,440. To date, 2,37,59,986 warrants have been converted out of the original 3,80,67,058; any unexercised warrants will lapse and their initial deposits be forfeited if not converted within 13 months of allotment.

The operational momentum underpinning these developments was reflected in Apollo Micro Systems' Q2FY26 standalone and consolidated results, which delivered a historic high quarterly revenue of Rs 225.26 crore — a 40% year‑on‑year increase from Rs 160.71 crore in Q2FY25 — driven by robust order execution. The company's operational excellence translated into an 80% increase in EBITDA to Rs 59.19 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding by 600 basis points to 26%. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 91% year‑on‑year to Rs 30.03 crore, lifting the PAT margin to 13.3%. These strong results underscore the effectiveness of the company's strategic focus, investments in indigenous technologies and alignment with national priorities such as Atmanirbhar Bharat.

With a 40‑year legacy as a pioneer in defence technology, Apollo Micro Systems specialises in the design, development and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro‑mechanical and engineering systems. The company's multi‑domain, multidisciplinary capabilities and robust infrastructure position it to develop and produce cutting‑edge defence technologies at scale to meet national strategic needs, and the latest contract and financial performance further reinforce its standing within the defence ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor