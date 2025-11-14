Apollo Micro Systems Skyrockets on Strong Fundamentals and Technical Breakouts, Centrum Broking Sets 320 Target

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Apollo Micro Systems Limited has delivered multibagger returns of over 130 percent this year, with a remarkable 200 percent appreciation over the last twelve months, significantly outperforming the broader market and attracting considerable attention from investors. This impressive growth trajectory is underpinned by strong technical indicators and a clear demonstration of operational excellence, as highlighted by a recent analysis from Centrum Broking.

Centrum Broking's analysis indicates that Apollo Micro Systems’ bullish momentum is supported by a classic technical breakout from a falling wedge pattern on its daily chart, a signal often preceding substantial upward price movements. The stock is currently trading comfortably above its crucial 100 and 200-day moving averages, reinforcing the strength of its established uptrend. Further validating this positive outlook, momentum indicators and oscillators have triggered a buy crossover on the daily chart. Based on this strong technical foundation, Centrum Broking has projected a potential upside target of 320 for the stock, with a key support zone identified at 264. Earlier this week, the company also announced the allotment of 35,088 equity shares following the conversion of warrants by Mr. Piyush Bhupendra Gala, a non-promoter, underscoring ongoing financial activities within the company.

Adding to the positive narrative, Apollo Micro Systems announced its Q2 FY26 standalone and consolidated results, revealing historic highs in quarterly revenue and profitability. Revenue surged by an impressive 40 percent year-on-year to Rs 225.26 crore, driven by efficient order execution. Operational efficiency was evident with EBITDA growing by 80 percent to Rs 59.19 crore, accompanied by a significant margin expansion of 600 basis points to 26 percent. This operational strength translated directly to the bottom line, with Profit After Tax (PAT) soaring by 91 percent year-on-year to Rs 30.03 crore, and the PAT margin improving to 13.3 percent.

Established in 1985, Apollo Micro Systems is a leading provider of critical electronics and electromechanical solutions for the aerospace, defence, and space sectors, recognized for its commitment to research and development in areas such as torpedo-homing systems and underwater mines.

