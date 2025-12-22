Apollo Micro Systems Soars on Defence Tech Breakthrough and Record Financial Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Limited surged 5% to hit an upper circuit at ₹249.70 on Monday, reflecting strong investor confidence as the company cements its role as a key player in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing sector. The stock, which has delivered a remarkable 156% return from its 52-week low of ₹92.50, is riding a wave of strategic technological advancement and exceptional financial results.

The company has achieved a significant strategic milestone by securing two critical Transfer of Technology (ToT) approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in the sophisticated domain of Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) systems. These technologies represent the frontier of modern warfare, utilizing high-powered lasers for rapid, precise neutralization of threats such as drones, missiles, and vehicles. The first transfer involves a Multi-Channel 10 kW Laser DEW System from DRDO-CHESS, Hyderabad, while the second focuses on a precision EO Tracking System from DRDO-IRDE, Dehradun. This strategic acquisition empowers Apollo Micro Systems to lead in the design and production of critical subsystems, significantly bolstering India’s domestic capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign technology in advanced defence electronics.

This technological leap is mirrored in the company’s outstanding financial performance for the second quarter of FY26. Apollo Micro Systems reported a historic high quarterly revenue of ₹225.26 crore, a surge of 40% year-over-year, driven by robust order execution. Operational excellence was evident as EBITDA grew 80% to ₹59.19 crore, with margins expanding by 600 basis points to 26%. The momentum translated powerfully to the bottom line, with Profit After Tax (PAT) soaring 91% to ₹30.03 crore.

Founded over four decades ago, Apollo Micro Systems Limited specialises in designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced electronic, electro-mechanical, and engineering systems. The company's latest achievements in securing DRDO technologies and delivering record-breaking financial results underscore its strengthened position within the national defence ecosystem and its alignment with the strategic priorities of Atmanirbhar Bharat, positioning it for sustained growth as a homegrown defence technology leader.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor