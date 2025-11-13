Apollo Micro Systems Strengthens Capital Base with Warrant Conversion Amidst Strong Growth Momentum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. announced today the successful allotment of 35,088 equity shares following the conversion of an equal number of warrants, a strategic move that reinforces the company’s financial footing and supports its ambitious growth trajectory. This development follows the Securities Allotment Committee’s approval on November 12, 2025, after the company received Rs. 30,00,024 as the warrant exercise price from Mr. Piyush Bhupendra Gala. This conversion has consequently increased the company's total issued and paid-up share capital to Rs. 33,56,74,73 This infusion of capital is poised to significantly contribute to Apollo Micro Systems’ ongoing expansion initiatives, further enhancing shareholder value. The company has confirmed that this allotment is in full compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. The newly issued equity shares carry identical rights (“pari passu”) to the existing shares, and formal notifications have been submitted to both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

This capital strengthening occurs at a time of exceptional performance for Apollo Micro Systems. The company recently secured significant orders totaling Rs. 340.96 million, comprising Rs. 110.16 million from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Rs. 225.71 million from a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, and Rs. 5.08 million from Private Companies. These new orders underscore the company’s vital role in critical sectors and its ongoing business development success.

Further bolstering this positive outlook, Apollo Micro Systems reported robust Q2 FY26 financial results. The company achieved a historic quarterly revenue high of Rs. 225.26 crore, marking a substantial 40 per cent year-over-year increase from Rs. 160.71 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by effective order execution. Operational efficiency was evident with an 80 per cent surge in EBITDA to Rs. 59.19 crore, accompanied by a 600 basis points expansion in EBITDA margin to 26 per cent. This strong operational performance translated directly to the bottom line, with Profit After Tax (PAT) soaring 91 per cent year-over-year to Rs. 30.03 crore, and the PAT margin improving to 13.3 per cent.

Established in 1985, Apollo Micro Systems has built a formidable reputation for developing, constructing, and validating critical electronics and electromechanical solutions for the Aerospace, Defence, and Space sectors. The company’s unwavering commitment to research and development is exemplified by its contributions to advanced systems, including torpedo-homing systems and underwater mines.

