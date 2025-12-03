Apollo Micro Systems Strengthens Defence Capabilities and Financials with Warrant Conversion and Key Manufacturing License

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMSL) has recently advanced its strategic objectives through a significant warrant conversion and the acquisition of a critical industrial explosives and manufacturing license. The company’s Securities Allotment Committee has approved the issuance of 28,89,044 equity shares, each with a face value of Re. 1, following the conversion of an equivalent number of warrants. These warrants were originally part of a larger allotment made on preferential basis on June 2, 2025. The conversion was facilitated by the receipt of Rs. 24,70,13,262 as Warrant Exercise Price from eight key investors, including prominent individuals and corporate entities. This issuance will result in the new equity shares holding equal standing with the company’s existing shares.

This latest allotment has led to an increase in Apollo Micro Systems’ issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital, now standing at Rs. 35,72,80,744, comprising 35,72,80,744 equity shares. To date, a substantial portion of the issued warrants, 2,37,48,290 in total, have been converted, with any remaining unexercised warrants set to expire within the next 13 months.

In parallel to its financial maneuvers, AMSL has secured a vital Industrial Explosives and Manufacturing License from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. This 15-year renewable license authorizes the company to manufacture advanced Defence items, including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and related equipment such as Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) and Radar Equipments, at its Hyderabad facility. This licensing is a significant enabler for AMSL’s current and future manufacturing opportunities with the Ministry of Defence, positioning the company strongly within the burgeoning domestic defence sector.

The company’s robust performance is further underscored by its recently announced Q2FY26 financial results. Apollo Micro Systems achieved a record quarterly revenue of Rs 225.26 crore, marking a 40% year-on-year increase, driven by effective order execution. Operational efficiency was highlighted by an 80% surge in EBITDA to Rs 59.19 crore, with a corresponding margin expansion to 26%. This operational success translated into a significant 91% year-on-year rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 30.03 crore, with the PAT margin improving to 13.3%. These financial achievements reflect AMSL’s strategic alignment with national defence initiatives and its commitment to indigenous technology development, in line with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. As a 40-year veteran in defence technology, Apollo Micro Systems continues to leverage its multidisciplinary capabilities and infrastructure to deliver cutting-edge solutions for strategic national needs.

Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMSL) is a pioneering defence technology company with four decades of experience. Specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical, and engineering systems, AMSL possesses multi-domain, multidisciplinary capabilities and robust infrastructure. The company is committed to building and scaling cutting-edge defence technologies to meet critical national strategic requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor