Apollo Micro Systems Strengthens Equity Base and Advances Indigenous DEW Capabilities Amid Record Quarterly Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Apollo Micro Systems Limited today announced the allotment of 11,696 equity shares of Re. 1 each following the exercise of warrants issued on a preferential basis, marking a routine but important step in the company's ongoing capitalisation and growth plan. The Securities Allotment Committee approved the allotment on December 22, 2025, after receipt of the warrant exercise price of Rs 10,00,008 in accordance with the terms of the earlier preferential issue. The shares, issued on conversion of warrants subscribed by Mr. Piyush Bhupendra Gala, will rank pari passu with existing equity shares.

This allotment increases the company's issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital from Rs 35,72,80,744 to Rs 35,72,92,440, bringing the total number of equity shares to 35,72,92,440 of Re. 1 each. The conversion is part of a larger preferential issue announced on June 2, 2025, which comprised 3.80 crore warrants convertible into an equal number of equity shares. To date, 2.37 crore of those warrants have already been converted into equity, while the remaining warrants will either be converted within the stipulated tenure or lapse as per applicable regulations.

Concurrently, Apollo Micro Systems has achieved a major technological milestone by securing two Transfer of Technology (ToT) approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in the cutting-edge field of Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) systems. The first ToT covers a Multi-Channel 10 kW Laser DEW System developed by DRDO-CHESS, Hyderabad, and the second relates to an Electro-Optical (EO) Tracking System with specialised sensors from DRDO-IRDE, Dehradun. These transfers position Apollo to deepen its capabilities in high-power laser systems and precision tracking—key technologies for next-generation defence solutions that neutralise threats using directed energy rather than kinetic impact.

The equity development and technology wins come against the backdrop of a strong financial performance for Q2FY26. Apollo reported a record standalone and consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 225.26 crore, a 40% year‑on‑year increase from Rs 160.71 crore in Q2FY25, driven by robust order execution. Operational efficiency translated into an 80% rise in EBITDA to Rs 59.19 crore and a margin expansion of 600 basis points to 26%. Profit After Tax surged 91% to Rs 30.03 crore, taking the PAT margin to 13.3%.

A 40-year pioneer in defence technology, Apollo Micro Systems specialises in the design, development and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical and engineering systems. With multidisciplinary capabilities and scalable infrastructure, the company is strategically positioned to translate DRDO technology transfers into indigenous production, supporting national strategic needs while sustaining strong commercial momentum.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor