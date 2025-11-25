Apollo Micro Systems Surges Ahead with Major New Orders and Stellar Q2 Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Apollo Micro Systems Limited, a distinguished leader in the aerospace, defense, and space electronics sector, is pleased to announce a significant boost to its order book, having secured new orders totaling INR 273.69 million. This impressive influx of business includes a critical INR 57.69 million contract from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and a substantial INR 216.00 million order from a prominent private sector company. These recent wins not only reinforce Apollo Micro Systems’ robust growth trajectory but also underscore its unwavering capability to deliver cutting-edge defense and technology solutions, further cementing its strong market position and its dedication to enhancing shareholder value. This comes on the heels of an earlier export order, valued at approximately Rs 16.98 crore (USD 18,92,500), further diversifying the company’s revenue streams.

The company's exceptional momentum was further highlighted by its recently announced Q2 FY26 financial results, which showcased a historic high quarterly revenue of Rs 225.26 crore, marking a remarkable 40 percent year-on-year increase from Rs 160.71 crore in Q2 FY25. This outstanding revenue growth was propelled by efficient and robust order execution. Operational excellence was evident as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) surged by 80 percent to Rs 59.19 crore, with a notable expansion in EBITDA margin by 600 basis points to 26 percent. The company’s profitability also saw significant improvement, with Profit After Tax (PAT) soaring by an impressive 91 percent year-on-year to Rs 30.03 crore, accompanied by an enhanced PAT margin of 13.3 percent. These stellar financial outcomes reflect the company’s strategic focus, its strengthened presence within the defense ecosystem, and its proactive investments in indigenous technologies, aligning perfectly with national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Established in 1985, Apollo Micro Systems has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, specializing in the creation, development, and validation of critical electronics and electromechanical solutions. The company's expertise spans vital sectors including Aerospace, Defense, and Space, where it has earned a reputation for its deep commitment to research and development, leading to the successful implementation of groundbreaking projects like torpedo-homing systems and underwater mine technologies.

