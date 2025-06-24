Apollo Techno Industries Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE SME

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Apollo Techno Industries Limited. The company plans to issue up to 37,00,000 Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10 each in the upcoming IPO.

The Issue Proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be utilised towards the following objects:

* To Meet Working Capital Requirements

* General Corporate Purposes

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited serves as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Apollo Techno Industries Limited

Apollo Techno Industries Limited is a manufacturer specializing in trenchless equipment and foundation equipment for the construction industry. Their product line-up includes Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Rigs, Diaphragm Drilling Rigs, Rotary Drilling Rigs and Spare Parts. The Horizontal Directional Drilling Rigs are primarily utilised for the installation of essential utilities such as gas, water, sewer lines, optical fibre cables, and electrical conduits. The Diaphragm Drilling Rigs are designed for constructing foundations for deep basements, retaining walls in railway, airports and metro stations, as well as developments along riverfronts. The Rotary Drilling Rigs are employed for creating foundation piles necessary for high-rise buildings and bridges. We also provide warranties, on-site support and technical training to ensure our customers are well-equipped to utilize our machinery effectively.

Apollo Techno Industries Limited is the only domestic manufacturer that is engaged in the manufacturing of Horizontal Directional Drilling Rigs, Diaphragm wall Drilling Rigs and is one of the manufacturers of Rotary Drilling Rigs, catering for the end user industries' demand in India as well as in Export markets.

With in-house design and engineering capabilities, the Company is able to offer a broad spectrum of products and solutions that emphasise quality to our clients. In addition to our manufacturing capabilities, Apollo Techno Industries Limited also provide refurbishment services for used machines at our factory. This comprehensive approach not only enhances our product offerings but also reinforces our commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction in the construction equipment market.

Financial Performance

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Apollo Techno Industries Limited Reported Revenue of ₹ 6,897.67 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹765.23 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹ 323.06 Lakhs.

For the September 30, 2024 the reported Revenue of ₹ 4,924.54 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 909.66 Lakhs and PAT of ₹ 545.21 Lakhs.

