App Store facilitated Rs 44,447 crore in developer billings in India in 2024: Apple

New Delhi, April 28 The App Store ecosystem in India facilitated Rs 44,447 crore ($5.31 billion) in developer billings and sales in 2024, a new Apple study showed on Monday.

The study was conducted by Professor Viswanath Pingali from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. In one of its most important findings, the study showed that more than 94 per cent of that commerce accrued solely to developers and businesses of all sizes, without any commission paid to Apple.

And over the last five years, the global earnings of India-based developers have tripled, underscoring the tremendous business opportunity and global reach the App Store provides, the company said in a statement.

"The App Store has been an economic miracle for developers in India and all around the world, and we’re thrilled to support their work,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “This study underlines the power of India’s incredibly vibrant app economy. And we’re committed to keep investing in the success of developers of all sizes as they build apps that make an important impact and enrich people’s lives.”

The study from Professor Pingali takes a closer look at the key drivers shaping the App Store ecosystem in India, including increased app usage in sectors like food delivery, travel, gaming and entertainment.

In 2024 alone, App Store developers generated Rs 38,906 crores ($4.65 billion) in total billings and sales from the sale of physical goods and services, Rs 3,014 crore ($352.9 million) from in-app advertising, and Rs 2,527 crore ($302 million) from digital goods and services.

Since its launch more than fifteen years ago, developers have more ways than ever to monetise their apps and build successful businesses on the App Store, resulting in a healthy and dynamic ecosystem. In 2024, developers active in India have been successful across a diverse range of app categories such as games, health and fitness, lifestyle and utilities.

In 2024, close to 80 per cent of India-based developers’ App Store earnings came from users outside of the country, and 87 percent of developers were active on multiple storefronts.

Many apps from India-based developers have also appeared on the most-downloaded app charts in storefronts outside of India, and apps from India-based developers were in the top 100 most-downloaded apps in 70 storefronts outside of India, said Apple.

In addition to building successful global businesses on the App Store, developers continue to reach local audiences across India.

In the last five years, downloads from Indian users have more than tripled, and earnings from these users have increased more than fivefold.

Notably, India-based developers have also designed popular apps targeted at India’s growing quick commerce and gig economy industries. These apps provide essential on-demand services, making daily tasks more convenient for millions of users while providing workers with access to flexible job opportunities in the country, according to Apple.

Small developers, in particular, have been supported by Apple’s ecosystem. The total App Store earnings of small developers increased by 74 per cent between 2021 and 2024. Initiatives like the App Store Small Business Program, designed to support small developers, provide a reduced commission rate for these developers.

Apple said it is committed to helping developers across India build their app businesses.

