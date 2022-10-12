Apple commits to roll out 5G-ready iPhones in India; details here

Apple Inc on Wednesday said 5G services will be enabled via a software update and shall be rolled out to iPhone users in India this December.

"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed," said Apple in a statement to ANI.

"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," it added in the statement.

This move by the iPhone maker apparently comes after the Department of Telecom and the Ministry of Information Technology pushed the mobile phone makers and telecom operators for the updation of 5G-related software in the devices and putting in place the requisite infrastructure for faster rollout of the new-age telecom services.

5G internet services are finally here in India. On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services at the 6th India Mobile Congress held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

5G in India:

The central government intends to cover 5G services across the country within 2 years, said Union Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently at an event.

The government in mid-August issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel said it had launched "Airtel 5G Plus" services in eight cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi - and would cover all of urban India in 2023.

Reliance Jio has also announced it will launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is less than 18 months from now.

( With inputs from ANI )

