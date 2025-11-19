Apple expands AppleCare+ in India, introduces Theft and Loss coverage with new flexible plans

New Delhi, Nov 19 Apple on Wednesday expanded its AppleCare+ protection plans for customers in India, introducing more flexible options, including AppleCare+ with theft and loss for iPhone.

With new monthly and annual subscription choices, users now have greater freedom in how they protect their Apple devices and can keep coverage for as long as they want.

Apple said the updated plans aim to make device protection easier and more affordable. “AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

“With today’s updates in India, we’re making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone,” Drance added.

The newly introduced AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss covers up to two incidents of theft or loss each year.

Besides offering reassurance in case an iPhone goes missing, the plan also includes all the benefits of regular AppleCare+.

Users get 24/7 priority support, battery replacement services, and unlimited accidental damage repairs using genuine Apple parts at Apple Stores and authorised service centres. Prices for the Theft and Loss plan start at Rs 799.

Customers can view these protection options and purchase plans directly through the Settings app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Coverage begins immediately, whether they choose a monthly or annual subscription.

The expansion of AppleCare+ in India comes at a time when Apple is also strengthening its health and safety features globally.

Recently, Apple announced that the Apple Watch’s new hypertension notification feature could warn more than one million users about signs of chronic high blood pressure -- a condition that affects around 1.3 billion adults worldwide.

The feature uses machine learning to detect early signs of hypertension by analysing blood vessel responses over a 30-day period.

