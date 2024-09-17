Apple iPhone 16 Plus Launched: Price in India, Features, and Specs Revealed

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Promising groundbreaking innovation and never-before-seen features in an iPhone, the iPhone 16 series has generated quite a buzz among technology enthusiasts. The Silicon Valley-based tech giant officially launched the models during the second week of September, and the newest generation of iPhones will hit the shelves on September 20th. iPhone 16 (base variant) and iPhone 16 Plus are two of the more affordable variants, with the iPhone 16 Plus offering better battery life and a larger display compared to iPhone 16. Shoppers can get their hands on the models by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and pay for the device in Easy EMIs.

The mid-range and high-end modelsiPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Maxwill receive larger displays than their predecessors. Conveniently priced and sporting a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 16 Plus is expected to be one of the best value-for-money phones the company has ever designed. Running on the cutting-edge A18 chip with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, the smartphone is set to redefine user experience!

The model will also receive newer elements and features, such as the Camera Control button, the eagerly awaited Apple Intelligence feature, and the upgraded 48MP Fusion camera. In addition to the new features, the iPhone 16 Plus will also sport the latest-gen Ceramic Shield front and aluminium with colour-infused glass back, retaining the luxe appeal expected from Apple's premium handsets. The base model of the iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) will carry a price tag of Rs. 89,900, while the 256GB and 512GB models will cost Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively.

Shoppers wanting to upgrade to the iPhone 16 Plus can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and pay for the device in Easy EMIs, with tenures between 1 and 60 months. Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network extends several benefits, such as attractive discounts, exclusive offers like cashback, zero down payment, and free home delivery on select models.

How to buy the iPhone 16 Plus using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Users can visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores to shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and purchase items on Easy EMIs. Here's how you can buy the iPhone 16 Plus:

1. Go to the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store

2. Select the model of your preference

3. Select the repayment terms and give the details of your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

4. Validate the purchase by entering the OTP sent to your registered number

5. Walk out with your brand-new iPhone

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

