Apple iPhone 16 Pro Launched: Check Latest Features, Specifications, and Price in India

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Globally renowned for its premium handsets, Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 line-up, including the hot-favourite iPhone 16 Pro variant. The company has also announced that the device will be available from 20th September in the Indian market, with the base variant (128GB) costing Rs. 1,19,900. Customers eagerly waiting to experience the cutting-edge innovation promised by the iPhone 16 Pro can rely on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to purchase the handset on Easy EMIs.

The iPhone 16 series will comprise the iPhone 16 (base model), iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It will also be the first iPhone line-up to be endowed with the groundbreaking Apple Intelligence, which helps users express themselves and accomplish tasks with unrivalled convenience. The iPhone 16 Pro sports a Grade 5 titanium design, along with a refined micro-blasted finish, which ensures the smartphone exudes class and elegance.

In terms of performance, the smartphone will house the most powerful chipset today - the A18 Pro chip with a 6-core GPU, which boasts an AnTuTu benchmark score of 1915345. On the camera front, the smartphone will house Apple's most advanced 48MP Fusion camera, along with a 5x telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide camera, elevating the user's photography game. The new Camera Control feature will offer a two-stage shutter, allowing users to automatically lock focus and exposure with just a light press.

From content creation to heavy-duty gaming, the iPhone 16 Pro has been designed to cater to the varied requirements of users. The iPhone 16 Pro prices for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants are Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900, respectively. Using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, shoppers can buy these models on Easy EMIs, with flexible repayment tenures between 1 and 60 months. Other perks of shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network include attractive discounts, cashback, and zero down payment offers on select models.

How can you purchase the iPhone 16 Pro using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

* After the iPhone 16 Pro is made available in India, visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store

* Choose the iPhone 16 Pro variant you desire

* Finalise your repayment tenure

* Provide your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details

* Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to confirm the purchase

* Walk out of the store with your brand-new iPhone 16 Pro

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor