Apple launches Watch Series 11 with BP monitoring, AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate sensing

Cupertino (California), Sep 9 Tech giant Apple on Tuesday launched the new Watch Series 11 with all-new health features and top-notch functions across the board. Apple Watch 11 is the slimmest one to date, and includes new features like 5G cellular connectivity and stronger glass.

It is also the first Apple Watch with the ability to monitor for chronic high blood pressure (hypertension) by reviewing data collected over the past 30 days. The Watch will have live translation capabilities.

A new Sleep Score feature on Watch 11 uses metrics like how long you’ve been asleep and your sleep stages to help you better understand the quality of your rest over night. Apple said the Series 11 will get “up to 24 hours” of battery life and will come in both recycled aluminum and polished titanium finishes.

The tech giant also launched Watch Ultra 3, which delivers expanded health, fitness, safety, and connectivity features, and seamlessly shifting between a powerful sports watch, an elegant smartwatch, and a comprehensive health companion.

In India, Apple Watch Series 11 starts from Rs 46,900 (42MM), Apple Watch at Rs 89,900 (49MM) and a sleeker Apple Watch (SE) at Rs 25,900 (40MM), and can be pre-ordered today, with availability beginning September 19.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 allows users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location, all while they’re off the grid.

The sports and adventure watch now features the largest screen of any Apple Watch, a display with a 1Hz always-on refresh rate, 5G cellular capabilities, the most accurate GPS in a sports watch, and up to 42 hours of battery life — with up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Notifications for signs of chronic high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, offer a groundbreaking new health insight, and sleep score helps users understand the quality of their sleep. Updates to the Workout app, including Workout Buddy — a first-of-its-kind fitness experience powered by Apple Intelligence — add to a robust suite of advanced fitness features.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 can be pre-ordered now, with availability beginning September 19.

“Apple Watch Ultra is our most advanced Apple Watch, designed to take users from sports and adventure to the rest of their life, and help them stay active, healthy, connected, and safe, wherever they are,” said Eugene Kim, Apple’s vice president of Apple Watch Hardware Engineering.

“Apple Watch Ultra 3 debuts innovative satellite communications that will offer users more safety and connectivity when they’re off the grid, plus longer battery life, 5G, powerful health insights, and all the advanced fitness features our users love,” Kim added.

Advanced display technology enables a faster refresh rate when Apple Watch Ultra 3 is in always-on mode, going from once a minute to once a second, so it’s possible to see a ticking seconds hand without raising the wrist.

For continuous outdoor workout tracking, Apple Watch Ultra 3 now gets 20 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode with full GPS and heart rate readings. With fast charging, 15 minutes provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 introduces groundbreaking hypertension notifications, which can alert users if signs of chronic high blood pressure — or hypertension — are detected.

The company also introduced the next generation of Apple Watch SE, offering remarkable health, fitness, connectivity, and safety features, and the powerful capabilities of the S10 chip, at an incredible value.

The S10 chip powers an Always-On display, the double tap and wrist flick gestures, on-device Siri, and fast charging. Apple Watch SE 3 also offers 5G cellular capabilities and a cover glass that is more durable than ever. watchOS 26 introduces a fresh look with Liquid Glass, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, new watch faces, and more.

Apple also announced AirPods Pro 3. Priced at Rs 25,900, AirPods Pro 3 deliver unbelievable sound quality and the world’s best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) — removing up to 2x more noise than the previous-generation AirPods Pro, and 4x more than the original AirPods Pro.

The updated design helps AirPods Pro 3 fit even better and provides greater in-ear stability during activities like running, HIIT, yoga, and more.

For the first time, users can utilise AirPods Pro 3 to measure heart rate and track over 50 workout types with the new experience in the Fitness app on iPhone.

Live Translation also comes to AirPods, making face-to-face conversations easier by helping users connect even if they don’t speak the same language. AirPods Pro 3 can be pre-ordered today, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.

