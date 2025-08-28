Apple, Samsung send legal notices to Xiaomi over ad campaign

New Delhi, Aug 28 Tech giants Apple and Samsung have sent legal notices to Xiaomi after the Chinese smartphone maker ran advertisements directly comparing its latest flagship with their premium devices.

According to people familiar with the matter, both companies have issued cease-and-desist notices, objecting to what they see as ‘disparaging content’ in Xiaomi’s campaign.

A cease-and-desist notice is a formal legal document that asks a company to immediately stop a certain activity considered unlawful or damaging.

“Comparing specifications is fine,” said person aware of the development. “But you should not directly name a specific competitor. Instead of that, you simply say ‘rivals’.”

However, Xiaomi has not commented on the matter yet.

The controversy began in April this year when Xiaomi rolled out full-page newspaper ads that mocked Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max on April Fools’ Day, claiming its camera was no match for Xiaomi’s newly launched 15 Ultra.

Earlier in March, during the India launch of the Xiaomi 15 series, the company ran another ad calling the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera “cute” while highlighting its own photography strengths. Similar campaigns also took aim at Samsung.

Apple and Samsung argue that such ads go beyond fair competition and risk damaging their premium brand image, especially in India where both companies dominate the high-end smartphone market.

This style of advertising, known as ambush marketing, is a tactic where a brand tries to gain attention by associating itself with a rival product or brand without official permission.

Xiaomi, traditionally seen as a budget-friendly player, has been pushing into the premium smartphone segment in India.

According to International Data Corporation, Samsung led the Indian smartphone market with a 14.5 per cent share in the second quarter of 2025, followed by Xiaomi with 9.6 per cent and Apple with 7.5 per cent.

Apple has also seen strong momentum, with shipments rising 21.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2025 to reach 5.9 million units.

The iPhone 16 was the most shipped model in India, accounting for 4 per cent of total smartphone sales during the period. Apple also opened its fourth retail store in Pune earlier this year.

