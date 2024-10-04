Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores in India

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Apple plans to open four more retail stores in India - each in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, the US multinational electronics manufacturer announced on Friday.

In April 2023, Apple had opened its first two stores in India - in Delhi and in Mumbai.

Apple said that iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max that are made in India will soon be available for the local customers and for export to "select countries" across the world.

Apple had begun manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017. It has now over 3,000 employees in India.

Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India.

In its annual event that happened on September 9, Apple introduced iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, innovative camera features, improved graphics for immersive gaming, and more - all powered by the A18 Pro chip.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available in four finishes: black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium. Pre-orders began September 13, with availability beginning September 20.

"Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it's been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

"We're thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India, because we're inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can't wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgable team members," O'Brien said.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme by the Central government is also likely to have attracted several gadget makers, including Apple, to set shop in the country.

