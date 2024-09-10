Applications Open for Admission to JAIN International Residential School, JIRS Bengaluru, for Academic Year 2025-26

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10: After a thrilling 2024-25 season, JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, India's #No.1 Co-Ed Residential School, is thrilled to announce that their applications for the academic year 2025-26, are NOW OPEN!

Renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, holistic development, entrepreneurial approach and cultural diversity, JIRS invites students from across the country and around the world to apply for admission for its next academic year of 2025-26.

JIRS Bengaluru, offers a unique experience to students, combining rigorous academics, top notch pastoral care facilities with a comprehensive array of sports, extracurricular activities, and all-round character development. With a 1000+ diverse member community and a nurturing well-equipped 350-acre residential campus environment, the students benefit from state-of-the-art facilities on campus, experienced faculty, and a curriculum spanning IB, Cambridge and CBSE boards, designed to foster critical thinking, creativity, and leadership skills.

Key Highlights of JAIN International Residential Schools:

Innovative Curriculum: Emphasizing STEM, humanities, and the arts with a focus on global competencies.

World-Class Facilities: Modern classrooms, sports facilities, libraries, and laboratories.

Holistic Development: Comprehensive programs in entrepreneurship, sports, arts, and leadership.

Global Exposure: Opportunities for international collaborations and cultural exchanges.

JIRS Bengaluru, encourages its prospective students and their parents to visit the JIRS website www.jirs.ac.in for detailed information on the admission process, eligibility criteria.

Alternatively, the candidates can directly visit https://www.jirs.ac.in/admission-apply-online to Apply for the upcoming 2025-26 Academic Year.

For any queries or assistance, parents and students can contact +91 78998 88099 or contact their admissions office directly through the portal.

Don't miss the chance to be a part of a diverse thriving community dedicated to nurturing future leaders and innovators for tomorrow. Apply now to secure your place at JAIN International Residential School, JIRS Bengaluru, for the 2025-26 academic year!

With a 25+ years of legacy, the school currently has over 750 students and over 200 staff, offering co-educational schooling from Grade 5 to 12 and three internationally recognised curriculum (IBDP, Cambridge & CBSE) which not only helps in the growth and development of the children but also shapes them into icons of tomorrow.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor