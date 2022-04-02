Applications open for University of Canberra's VC's Social Champion Scholarship

Australia's University of Canberra (UC) has opened applications to its VC's Social Champion Scholarships starting, April 1, 2022. Three scholarships will be offered to international students intending to commence at UC in Semester One, 2023. Applications open on 1 April 1, 2022, and close on October 9, 2022.

The total combined value of the scholarship is up to AUD 200,000 (approximately up to Rs. One Crore) per student. This includes tuition fees for the course duration, on-campus accommodation, and a yearly allowance of AUD 10,000.

To apply, students must complete the VC's Social Champion Scholarship online application form available on the University of Canberra's official website

To apply, students will need to submit a written statement that demonstrates their financial need, values, and experience relevant to the following:

-Potential to evolve as a leader in ways that embrace and advance the principles of social and economic equity, and their practice

-Making a positive difference to the community by doing things differently, innovating, and inspiring others

-Curiosity and a desire to learn from, collaborate and engage with perspectives from a range of cultural contexts

The Scholarship program, which was unveiled last week, will enable financially challenged offshore students to further their undergraduate or postgraduate studies in Australia. The Vice-Chancellor's Social Champion Scholarships will be offered to students who excel not only academically, but also demonstrate leadership characteristics and a passion for social equity. The scholarship aims to encourage students who want to further and make a positive difference in the community.

The University of Canberra is counted among the top 200 universities worldwide and is one of Australia's Top 10 universities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor