Applied Systems Collaborates with Sonata Software for Platform Engineering and Enterprise Modernization

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 29: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernization Engineering company, has announced that Applied Systems (Applied), a premier cloud-based software provider in the insurance sector, has selected Sonata Software to support its strategic technology projects. This partnership aims to accelerate Applied's platform engineering initiatives and enterprise modernization efforts on Applied's integrations with Microsoft Office365, supporting their industry leading position and focus on innovation.

Applied Systems is the foremost worldwide provider of cloud-based software that runs the business of insurance. Known as a trailblazer in insurance automation and a leader in innovation, Applied's products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

As part of the collaboration, Sonata Software will help Applied Systems in accelerating connectivity and integrations of extended applications. Leveraging its deep domain expertise, industry-specific frameworks, and robust cloud modernization capabilities, Sonata Software will act as an extension of Applied Systems to augment their latest technology initiatives at scale.

"At Applied Systems we are committed to delivering practical innovative and automation solutions to the insurance ecosystem," said Rich Belanger, Chief Technology Officer at Applied Systems. "Our relationship with Sonata Software will enhance our ability to create value across the digital lifecycle of insurance smoothly, covering core automation and connectivity," he added.

"The insurance industry is revolutionizing to meet the growing demand for personalized services and superior efficiency," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. "Our collaboration with Applied Systems merges their digital roundtrip prowess in insurance with Sonata Software's agile delivery model, breakthrough technologies and unique factory model, propelling Applied's platform engineering and enterprise modernization initiatives to new heights."

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hyper-growth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

