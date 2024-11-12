Apply for SCIT's Tech-Infused MBA via SNAP - Registrations Closing Soon

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 12: Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT) has long been at the forefront of shaping future leaders with its flagship MBA in Information Technology Business Management (ITBM) and MBA in Data Sciences & Data Analytics (DS & DA) programmes. These programmes are designed to transform aspiring managers into highly skilled technocrats, ready to tackle the challenges of the ever-evolving data-centric industry. Aspiring candidates who wish to enroll for any of these programmes can now apply through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP), with registration closing on November 22, 2024.

Key Dates for SNAP 2024 Admission Process:

* SNAP Registration Deadline: November 22, 2024 (Friday)

* SNAP Exam Dates: December 8, 2024 (Sunday), December 15, 2024 (Sunday), and December 21, 2024 (Saturday)

* Last Date of Online Registration & payment of Registration Fee for SCIT - December 20, 2024 (Friday)

Dr Dhanya Pramod, Director, SCIT says, "In today's fast-paced world, where technological innovations are shaping the future, it is crucial to equip students with not only strong technical knowledge but also the management expertise to lead organisations effectively. Our programmes are a perfect blend of both, ensuring that graduates are prepared to thrive in high-demand data driven decision-making roles".

Programmes Designed for the Future

The MBA in Information Technology Business Management (ITBM) equips students with the critical skills necessary to lead IT organisations effectively. The programme blends comprehensive management skills with in-depth knowledge of IT products and services domain along with IT competencies, preparing graduates for a range of leadership roles in the technology sector. Students can also specialise in specific niches of Information Security Management (ISM), Systems (SYS), Digital Transformation (DT), and Data Science (DS). This dual focus ensures that graduates are well-versed in both management and technology, making them highly sought after by top employers.

On the other hand, the MBA in Data Sciences and Data Analytics (DS & DA) focuses on developing analytical competencies that enable students to solve real-world problems using data-driven insights. Over four semesters, students gain a deep understanding of data science tools, machine learning, and analytics while enhancing their ability to make informed decisions in business contexts. The programme ensures that students are not only familiar with the tools but also understand the underlying theories that make these tools effective, preparing them to become versatile leaders in the data-driven economy.

Opportunities and Career Pathways

Graduates from the institute's MBA programmes can expect to enter dynamic and high-paying roles across a variety of sectors. For ITBM graduates, career opportunities abound in areas like functional consultancy, business analysis, development, process optimisation, ERP planning and implementation, and quality management among others. DS & DA graduates can venture into fields like data science, machine learning, and data analysis, with roles that demand a blend of technical prowess and business acumen.

Employers highly value the skill sets that SCIT's graduates bring to the table, with top recruiters in diverse sectors such as Technology, Consulting, BFSI, Engineering, Manufacturing and Healthcare. SCIT's impressive alumni network also plays a significant role in shaping future career paths, offering guidance and mentorship to current students while actively participating in initiatives like internships, guest lectures, and hackathons.

High Academic Standards and Recognition

The institute's commitment to academic excellence is reflected in its recent ranking of 19th among India's top 50 private B-schools in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2024. This recognition underscores the institution's unwavering focus on maintaining high educational standards and preparing students to meet the demands of the rapidly changing IT and data industries.

Why SCIT?

The institute's programmes are designed with a clear goal: to develop well-rounded professionals who can successfully navigate the complexities of the tech-driven business world to successfully drive digital transformations as expert technofunctional leaders. The institute's innovative teaching-learning methodology, diverse and globally spread alumni, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and opportunities for peer learning ensure that students receive a holistic education. SCIT's focus on industry collaboration, real-time learning opportunities, and professional development ensures that students graduate as industry-ready professionals.

With the registration deadline for SNAP 2024 fast approaching on November 22, prospective candidates are encouraged to apply soon and take the first step toward securing a future in one of India's most promising sectors.

For more information, please visit: https://www.scit.edu/

