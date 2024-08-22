ApplyBoard Announces 2024 International Alumni of Impact Winners from India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 22: ApplyBoard, the leading international student mobility platform, is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2024 International Alumni of Impact program. Now in its second year, the esteemed program recognizes 10 exceptional former international students who have leveraged their Canadian education to create significant positive impact around the world.

This year's program shines a light on the accomplishments of 10 remarkable alumni, including four inspiring individuals from India. Lefin Paruvaparampil Chacko from Kerala, Puneet Kaur Johal from Punjab, Ritika Saraswat from Maharashtra and Urvish Patel from Gujarat, all studied in Canada and have not only excelled academically but have also leveraged their education and experiences to create a meaningful difference around the world. ApplyBoard is honoured to share their stories, which serve as a powerful source of inspiration for future generations of international students.

"Our 2024 International Alumni of Impact winners demonstrate the incredible potential of international students to shape the future," says Meti Basiri, Co-Founder & CEO, ApplyBoard. "Their stories of resilience, leadership, and dedication to their communities powerfully illustrate how education fosters global citizens. These remarkable individuals inspire us to further our commitment to supporting students worldwide, unlocking potential through global education and fueling innovation across borders."

The 2024 International Alumni of Impact winners from India are:

Lefin Paruvaparampil Chacko

Graduate of Cape Breton University, 2022

Lefin's journey from a small town in North Veliyanadu Alleppey District of Kerala, India to becoming a respected Electrical Engineer in Nova Scotia is a testament to his resilience, determination, and compassion. As a Project Coordinator/Engineer at Lindsay Construction with Nova Scotia Health, he has played a key role in enhancing healthcare services, particularly through his work on the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Expansion project, including its new cancer centre. His story underscores the transformative power of education and his dedication to making a positive difference. Despite facing personal challenges, including navigating immigration and entering the workforce during the pandemic, Lefin stayed true to his goals and his community, leaving a lasting impact on healthcare and the lives of others.

Ritika Saraswat

Graduate of University of British Columbia, 2023

Ritika's journey from Pune, Maharashtra, India to Canada is a story of resilience and determination. Arriving with little, she juggled multiple jobs while studying at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Through her persistence and networking, Ritika secured a role at a Big 4 consulting firm and founded "Re-Defined", a community that now supports over 50,000 international students and immigrants across Canada. Her leadership in organizing events like the Newcomers Summit at Deloitte and her recognition as a LinkedIn Top Voice have made her a role model, offering guidance and inspiration to those facing similar challenges. A highly respected voice in her field, Ritika has delivered keynote speeches at over 40+ events including TEDX, One Young World Conference & Josh Talks, addressing critical issues such as education & empowerment. Apart from this her philanthropic efforts are equally commendable. Ritika cofunds a School on Wheels initiative in Ajmer, India, providing educational opportunities to 1,000 students from underprivileged backgrounds per year.

Urvish Patel

Graduate of George Brown College, 2021

Urvish's journey from Nadiad, Gujarat, India to Canada is marked by resilience, innovation, and a commitment to community. While pursuing a diploma at George Brown College, he co-founded Orbit 5, a platform offering AI-driven resume solutions to help job seekers, Urvish has revolutionized the resume writing process, significantly reducing job application rejection rates for international students. His impact extends to education, where he formerly mentored future tech professionals as a software engineer professor at Centennial College. His leadership, from serving as student body president to organizing major events, reflects his dedication to empowering others.

Puneet Kaur Johal

Graduate of Sheridan College, 2021

Puneet Kaur Johal from Dasuya, Punjab, India is a leader and advocate who made a significant impact on the lives of international students during the pandemic and beyond. At Sheridan College, she improved COVID-19 protocols, created a food and basic needs support program that helped over 4,000 students, and advocated for systemic changes in housing and wellness. Her leadership was recognized at the national level. Puneet's initiatives, including the creation of Sheridan's Off-Campus Housing department and organizing cultural events, demonstrate her commitment to community and the well-being of her peers.

In recognition of their exceptional contributions, ApplyBoard will establish one-time scholarships in each winner's name. These scholarships, awarded to incoming international students at the institutions where the winners studied, aim to nurture the next generation of global leaders. Since its launch in 2023, this initiative has provided $20,000 in scholarships, embodying ApplyBoard's mission to make education accessible to students worldwide.

To learn more about the International Alumni of Impact program and the winners, please visit applyboard.com/info/iaoi.

ApplyBoard has empowered more than 1 million students from over 125 countries to access global education since 2015. Driven by its mission to unlock the potential of every aspiring mind, ApplyBoard simplifies the international education journey by connecting students to over 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com.

