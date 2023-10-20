ApplyBoard India Receives Great Place to Work Certification

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 20: ApplyBoard, the global education technology platform for international student recruitment, is thrilled to announce that its India office has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. This recognition is a testament to ApplyBoard India's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive culture where team members thrive and excel.

At ApplyBoard India, inclusivity and diversity are at the heart of our corporate values. We believe that a great place to work is one where team members feel valued, appreciated, and respected, regardless of their background or experiences. Our team has worked diligently to create an environment that encourages collaboration, mutual respect, and a sense of belonging, making it possible for everyone to bring their unique perspectives and contributions to the table.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"We are immensely proud of being certified as a Great Place to Work® in India," says Karunn Kandoi, Chief Experience Officer and Country Head, India, ApplyBoard. "This recognition reflects the dedication and passion of our talented team members in India, who have been instrumental in creating a workplace that is welcoming, inclusive, and supportive. It is their commitment that has enabled ApplyBoard to make a significant impact on students' lives and revolutionize the education sector."

ApplyBoard India invests in its team members by offering various learning and development programs, mentorship, coaching, and defined pathways for career progression. This commitment to growth empowers our team to achieve their full potential, leading to higher job satisfaction and overall success.

ApplyBoard's global culture of innovation, support, ownership and fun is home to more than 1,500 team members from more than 30 countries. ApplyBoard's core values serve as the foundation of our culture and guide every decision we make as an organization.

As we celebrate this significant achievement, ApplyBoard India remains committed to its vision of empowering education for all, and making students' dreams come true. We are grateful to our Indian students, recruitment partners, and academic partner institutions for their unwavering support, and we look forward to continuing our mission to educate the world.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders. Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.in and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,750 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 600,000 students from more than 125 countries along their educational journeys since 2015.

To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com.

