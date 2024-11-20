Appreciate Unveils State-Of-The-Art AI-ML Based Investing Tool – “Trading Signals” – For Investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Appreciate, a financial services AI company, proudly announces the launch of Trading Signals – an AI-powered solution that promises to boost revenue growth for investments focused businesses, giving them a competitive advantage through insights based customer engagement.

The new solution is engineered for key organizations like stock brokers, investment platforms, financial data providers, AMCs and fintech companies that will be able to leverage and seamlessly integrate Trading Signals into their customer-facing platforms.

Trading Signals deploys a four-pronged approach to provide a distinctive edge to wealth management businesses by leveraging state-of-the-art AI algorithms including large language models, reinforcement learning, and convolutional neural networks. Users of Trading Signals will have access to a combination of technical trading indicators, quant-based strategies, news-based trading cues, and fundamental analyses to help them make the right investing decisions.

Appreciate's solution will help businesses and their end users utilise cutting-edge deep learning techniques to identify stock chart patterns, deliver simplified buy & sell signals, and provide actionable guidance for both novice and experienced investors to enter and exit trades at the right time.

Trading Signals is designed for seamless and quick integration. Its robust API architecture can be quickly integrated by financial and trading platforms. The API comes with dedicated technical support for businesses, for an easy and effortless integration.

Lastly, the solution is built for scalability and can analyse stocks from across the globe. It is capable of handling global data without compromising on performance or speed and can process massive volumes of stock data in real time, maintaining high efficiency even at scale.

Trading Signals unlocks new revenue streams for businesses that deploy it, while also opening the floodgates for higher transaction volumes from active trading. It is a premium market solution that enhances the market positioning of existing stock brokers and fintech firms, while simultaneously improving risk management parameters and rendering automated decision support. Further, how Trading Signals is deployed can be customized by each business, enabling differentiation from peers and competitors.

For end users of businesses using Trading Signals, the solution promotes a systematic market approach calibrated and supported by AI-powered trading insights with 24×7 market coverage. It also helps optimise portfolios by making research much more efficient thereby adding customer delight.

“Our new cutting-edge trading solution is a paradigm shift for our clients' customer engagement strategy, driving stickiness and revenue growth. India's younger demographic, which values and acknowledges the importance of customised technical and fundamental indicators will find this tool to be a game-changing value add in their investing toolbox,” said Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate.

Appreciate's Trading Signals solution is now available globally.

