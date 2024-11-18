Approaching Deadline: Last Date to Apply for SIBM Pune MBA Programs through SNAP

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune has announced the closing date for registrations to its MBA programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024. Aspiring management professionals have until November 22, 2024, to complete their SNAP registration and take the first step towards joining one of India's premier business schools.

SIBM Pune offers a range of innovative MBA programmes designed to equip students with industry-relevant skills and a comprehensive understanding of modern business challenges. The flagship MBA programme includes specializations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Data Analytics, and Operations & Supply Chain Management, providing students with focused expertise to excel in their chosen fields. Additionally, the MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship fosters creative thinking and entrepreneurial acumen, preparing students to lead and launch new ventures in today's competitive landscape. Each programme combines a rigorous curriculum with experiential learning, case studies, and industry interactions, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to make an impact in diverse sectors.

Exceptional Placement Records Set New Milestones

This year, SIBM Pune's Campus Recruitment Programme (CRP) for the MBA batch of 2023-25 reached record-breaking heights, underscoring the institute's commitment to excellence. With participation from over 99 top recruiters across diverse sectors such as Automotive, BFSI, Consulting, FMCG/FMCD, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, IT/ITES, and Manufacturing, the placement drive saw the highest CTC soar to an impressive INR 49.00 LPA, while the average CTC reached INR 28.16 LPA, with a median of INR 25.00 LPA. This outstanding performance reinforces SIBM Pune's reputation as a leading choice for top companies and ambitious students alike.

In addition to its placement success, the CRP saw remarkable offers across core domains, including Consulting & Strategy, Finance, General Management, Human Resources, Operations & Supply Chain, and Sales & Marketing. Demonstrating their excellence in summer internships and case competitions, 96 students received Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) from renowned companies. SIBM Pune's students were selected for elite leadership programmes such as the Accenture Talent Accelerator, Asian Paints IMPRINTS, Bajaj Finserv Group Young Leadership, and Marico STAMP, among others, exemplifying the institute's dedication to nurturing top talent.

International Collaboration and Academic Excellence

Further enriching student experience, SIBM Pune's global partnerships provide valuable international exposure through exchange programmes with leading institutions, including University of Dauphine (France), Berlin School of Economics and Law (Germany), and Arizona State University (USA). These initiatives enable students to gain an in-depth understanding of global business practices, broadening their academic and professional horizons.

The MBA curriculum at SIBM Pune is crafted in collaboration with industry leaders, ensuring that students receive cutting-edge education aligned with current industry demands. Programmes are offered in specializations such as Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Data Analytics, and Operations & Supply Chain Management, with an additional MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship designed to foster creative thinking and entrepreneurial skills.

High Impact Internships and Industry-Driven Learning

The institute's recent Summer Internship Recruitment Programme 2023 further demonstrated its strong industry ties, with median internship stipends at INR 3.00 lakhs, average stipends at INR 3.23 lakhs, and the highest stipend reaching INR 4.50 lakhs. Students gain hands-on experience and insights into real-world business environments, preparing them for success in dynamic professional settings.

Register for SNAP 2024 to Join SIBM Pune

Prospective students aspiring to be part of SIBM Pune's legacy of producing industry-ready leaders can register for the SNAP 2024 exam by November 22, 2024. SNAP serves as the gateway to a transformative education and thriving career. Registrations can be completed on the official SNAP website.

For more details, visit https://sibm.edu and embark on a journey of academic excellence, industry engagement, and global exposure with SIBM Pune.

