Appu: Inspiring Heroism in Every Child - India's First 4K Animated Feature Film from Appu Series!

New Delhi [India], January 25: Appu stands as India's pioneering intellectual property, captivating a vast global audience with more than 2 billion views and 2 million subscribers. Appu Series has established itself as an innovative multimedia entity, seamlessly blending entertainment and education to transform the educational landscape for children.

Following the success of the web series and other educational and entertaining content on YouTube, Appu Series is excited to announce the release of 'APPU,' a revolutionary 4K animated feature film that is set to redefine storytelling for young minds.

At its essence, 'APPU' embodies heroism in every child. As the narrative unfolds, it intricately instills the importance of righteousness, courage, and compassion, resonating deeply in the face of challenges and trials.

The tale of 'APPU' follows the endearing adventures of a spirited elephant calf named Appu. His playful demeanor and mischievous escapades captivate both young hearts and the young at heart. Tragedy strikes his world when Appu faces the heart-wrenching loss of his mother and the capture of his father by ruthless poachers. Fueled by an undying spirit, Appu embarks on a heroic odyssey, discovering his inner strength and unwavering determination to safeguard his family and species.

"We are thrilled to introduce 'APPU' to the world," declared Suraj Raheja, the visionary behind the Appu Series. The film scheduled for release on 19th April 2024 guarantees to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and visually captivating animation.

As 'APPU' readies to make its presence felt on screens, it serves not only as a story of triumph but also as a compelling call for the conservation and preservation of our planet's natural heritage. Appu will be Released in English and Hindi Language

