Appy Pie Announces free website, domain, and hosting for one year to celebrate Vinesh Phogat's win at the 2024 Paris Olympics

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: The nation is eagerly watching as Vinesh Phogat competes for gold in Olympic wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympics. To celebrate her incredible journey and stand in solidarity with Vinesh Phogat, Appy Pie, a leading AI-powered no-code platform, has announced an exclusive offer for all new users: a free website, free domain, and free hosting for one year when Vinesh Phogat wins the gold medal.

This offer is a tribute to the spirit of Indian wrestling and the pride it brings to the nation. Whether you're a small business owner looking to establish an online presence, an entrepreneur aiming to launch a new venture, or a passionate fan wanting to create a dedicated fan site, this is your opportunity to leverage Appy Pie's platform to bring your vision to life in minutes.

"The excitement and pride that Vinesh Phogat has brought to our nation is unparalleled. We want to harness this energy and provide something special to our community of users," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie. "By offering a free domain, website and hosting, we hope to empower small businesses and entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams online."

Details of the Offer:

* Free Domain: Users will receive a free domain name of their choice (subject to availability) for one year.

* Free Website: Users will also get a free website plan for one year, which includes hosting, design templates, and easy-to-use AI tools to create and manage their website.

* Free Web Hosting Service: Automatically set up free web hosting as soon as the website is published.

* How to Claim: This offer will be available to all new users who sign up on Appy Pie's platform before Vinesh Phogat's gold medal win. Users can easily claim the offer by creating their website here.

Appy Pie invites everyone to join in the celebration and support Vinesh Phogat as she aims for gold. Follow @AppyPieInc on our social media channels for live updates, exciting interactions, and more details about this offer.

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally (G2) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes (Capterra).

For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/

Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor