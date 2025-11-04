APSEZ CEO highlights progress on capex, capital optimisation, and sustainability

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 4 : Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), on Tuesday highlighted three key areas of progress for the company, noting ongoing investments under its five-year capital expenditure plan, initiatives for capital optimisation, and a continued focus on sustainability.

"First, we are investing strategically in growth in line with our five-year CapEx plan," citing projects such as NQXT in Australia, Dhamra Port expansion, Vizhinjam phase two, Kattupalli port expansion, Colombo phase two, and a Rs 6,000 crore investment in 1.3 million square logistics parks in Kochi and marine vessel acquisitions as "key growth levers for us in the future," he said

"Second, our various operational efficiency and capital optimisation initiatives are delivering strong results," he said, pointing to the "highest ever domestic ports margin" and significant gains in international ports margin. "We are significantly enhancing the capital efficiency of our logistics business," he added.

Gupta emphasised that 12 of the ports were certified as zero waste to landfill.

"12 of our ports are certified zero waste to landfill. S & P CSA ranked APSUSD amongst the top 5 per cent of the companies globally in the transportation sector. And we remain committed to net zero by 2040. For us, sustainability isn't a separate initiative. It is built into how we operate on every single day," he said.

He added that APSEZ now operates 15 ports with 633 million tons of capacity, commanding 28 per cent of India's port volumes, along with 127 marine vessels, 12 logistics parks, 3.1 million sq ft of warehouses, and over 25,000 trucks. "This combined operation on sea and land delivers true shore-to-door capability that sets us apart from other companies," Gupta said.

Looking ahead, Gupta said, "We are building a truly global integrated transport platform. The momentum we have demonstrated in the first half gives me confidence we are executing our strategy effectively and creating long-term value."

He further added that the company is witnessing strong contributions across all key segments, including ports and logistics, indicating broad-based operational growth.

"What makes these results particularly meaningful is that we are seeing strong contributions from every segment, ports, logistics, and many," he added, speaking on the financial performance of the company.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) delivered a strong performance for the second quarter and first half of FY26, with robust growth across all business segments.

For the quarter ended September 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 3,120 crore, marking a 29 per cent year-on-year increase, while revenues rose 30 per cent to Rs 9,167 crore.

"For the quarter, EBITDA stood at rupees 5,550 crores, showing 27 per cent improvement," Gupta said.

Gupta highlighted that the company's integrated transport utility strategy is taking firm shape.

"Our domestic ports delivered the highest ever H1-FY26 EBITDA margin at 74.2 per cent. And H1-FY26 International Ports revenue and EBITDA hit lifetime high of at least 2,050 crore and 466 crore respectively," he said.

The logistics business was another standout, achieving 92 per cent growth with H1 revenue at Rs 2,224 crore, driven by our asset light revenue, comprising of trucking operations and recently introduced international freight services and the network impact of pan-India physical assets comprising of multi-model logistic parks, warehouses, rakes and agri silos.

"What excites us most, is that logistics return on capital employed jumped to 9 per cent up from 6 per cent in FY25. We are not just growing, we are building genuine efficiency and profitability," he said.

Marine operations also witnessed exceptional growth. "We grew 213 per cent to rupees 1,182 crore in H1, acquired 12 vessels, bringing our fleet to 127, and expanded into West Africa waters," Gupta noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor