APSEZ marks World Environment Day with a major sustainability milestone

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 5 : In a significant stride toward environmental responsibility, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has marked the World Environment Day with a major sustainability achievement: 12 of its key ports have been awarded the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification.

This milestone reflects APSEZ's unwavering commitment to sustainable operations and environmental stewardship.

The initiative underscores APSEZ's proactive approach to tackling all types of waste and minimising landfill contributions.

Over the past year, the company has successfully recycled, reused, or repurposed nearly 300 tons of plastic waste, equivalent to the weight of approximately 100 elephants.

As part of its broader sustainability roadmap, APSEZ has set an ambitious target to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2040.

The company has already commissioned 225 MW of renewable energy capacity, reinforcing its dedication to clean energy and climate action.

In parallel, APSEZ is also committed to implementing nature-based solutions for climate mitigation. The Company has successfully forested 4,240 hectares of mangroves and conserved an additional 2,915 hectares, which act as carbon sinks and safeguard local communities against extreme weather events.

APSEZ's efforts have not gone unnoticed on the global stage. For the second consecutive year, APSEZ secured the #1 spot in the Environment dimension in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

In overall ESG rating, the company ranked among the Top 10 global transportation and infrastructure firms, with a score of 68 out of 100 a three-point improvement from the previous year, placing it in the 97th percentile of its sector.

Further recognition came from CDP, which awarded APSEZ an "A-" rating in both climate change and water security assessments for 2024. Notably, this marks the company's first entry into the leadership band for water security.

Sustainalytics also reaffirmed APSEZ's leadership in the port sector, assigning it the top rank in low carbon transition rating, indicating the alignment of the company's projected greenhouse gas emissions with the global net zero target. On overall ESG risk, Sustainalytics has assigned APSEZ a low risk rating of 13.7, placing it among the top ten in the marine ports sector.

The company's strong ESG performance has earned it a place in the Nifty 100 ESG Index and a 'Prime' status from ISS ESG a distinction that qualifies its equity and bond instruments for responsible investment portfolios.

In a collaborative push toward industrial decarbonization, the Adani Mundra Cluster comprising APSEZ Mundra Port, Adani New Industries Ltd., and Ambuja Cements Ltd. has joined the World Economic Forum's 'Transitioning Industrial Clusters' initiative. The initiative aims to achieve net-zero emissions for the Cluster by 2050.

As the world observes Environment Day, APSEZ's achievements serve as a powerful reminder of the impact that dedicated corporate action can have on the planet. The company continues to champion the global call to #BeatPlasticPollution, inviting stakeholders and communities to join in building a cleaner, greener future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor