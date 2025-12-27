APSEZ's sectoral momentum and a year of record-breaking scale

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 27 : In 2025, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) hit a defining inflection point its ports, logistics and marine businesses outpaced the market, demonstrating the power of a truly integrated, end-to-end ecosystem strengthened by high-performing international ports.

The transformation of APSEZ, India's largest integrated ports and logistics company, operating ports, terminals, logistics parks, inland container depots and marine services, with a growing international footprint, this year was matched by exceptional financial performance.

Financial Year 2024-25 delivered the highest revenue, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) and PAT (Profit After Tax) in APSEZ's history, a testament to operational excellence, strategic expansion and sustained value creation for stakeholders.

In 2024-25, it reported a revenue of Rs 31,079 crore, up 16 per cent versus Rs 26,711 crore in 2023-24. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs 11,061 crore, up 37 per cent versus Rs 8,104 crore in 2023-24.

These record numbers reflect the strength of its integrated modelports feeding logistics, logistics enhancing marine operations, and international assets amplifying growth.

Amid rising export-import trade (EXIM), coastal shipping momentum and rapid multimodal expansion, APSEZ advanced India's port-led growth while accelerating its international footprint.

The sector's opportunities are vast, even as global supply chain volatility, energy transition pressures and transshipment dependence pose challenges.

APSEZ said it strengthened its integrated logistics architectureports, terminals, inland networks, marine assets and digital systemswhile deepening global partnerships.

The North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) acquisition in Australia adds 50 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of contracted volumes and solidifies the path to 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Motherson, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) reinforce APSEZ as India's logistics backbone.

APSEZ's global freight network now manages end-to-end supply chains for 11+ gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy systems spanning solar, wind and battery technologies.

APSEZ handled 450 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo in 2024-25, up 7 per cent year-on-year, with Mundra becoming India's first port to cross 200 MMT in a single year.

Vizhinjam Port, India's first fully automated transshipment port, crossed 100,000+ twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in a single month and hosted MSC Irina, the world's largest container ship.

Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) in Sri Lanka operationalised; handled 350,000+ TEUs since April, marking a milestone in India-Sri Lanka maritime cooperation.

Dhamra Port in Odisha added a new export berth; two additional berths are underway (future capacity: 92 MMT).

Dighi Port in Maharashtra is set to handle 200,000 cars annually through its partnership with Motherson.

NQXT, Australia, is fully integrated, adding strong take-or-pay contracted cargo.

APSEZ's Agri logistics capacity grew from 1.2 MMT to 1.46 MMT.

Its marine fleet expanded to 127 vessels, including Ocean Sparkle, Astro and TAHID; nine new vessels acquired in Q2 FY26.

Shanti Sagar International signed a landmark contract to build seven clinker vessels, expanding specialised maritime transport capabilities.

India's first inhouse Water Injection Dredger has been deployed at the Dhamra LNG Basin (Liquefied Natural Gas). Its marine business is on track to triple in size within two years.

APSEZ entered the Global Top 10 in the S&P Global; it ranked in the 97th percentile globally and the only Indian company in the Top 10; it retained #1 Environment Score for the second consecutive year; 12 ports certified as Zero Waste to Landfill; it commissioned 225 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy; and it is on course toward its Net Zero 2040 commitment.

Global partnerships, acquisitions and expansion include NQXT acquisition (Australia); MoU with BPCL for India's first ship-to-ship (STS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering at Vizhinjam; partnership with Motherson for automotive logistics at Dighi Port; and contract for seven clinker vessels to expand maritime transport solutions.

Mundra ranked 25th globally in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index (CPPI); APSEZ is included in the Nifty 100 ESG Index for leadership in sustainability.

Priorities for 2025-26 included accelerating progress toward 1 billion tonnes throughput; scaling transshipment leadership at Vizhinjam and CWIT; expanding integrated logistics networksilos, ICDs, MMLPs and warehousing; tripling marine services footprint; accelerating sustainability and renewable integration; and digitising end-to-end cargo movement through TMS, ITUP and advanced gate automation.

