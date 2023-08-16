Aptech MD, CEO Anil Pant passes away months after taking indefinite leave over health issues

Dr. Anil Pant, MD and CEO of Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company Aptech, has passed away on August 15. The development was confirmed by the company in an exchange filing. “With regards to aforesaid reference, the Company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr. Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO of the Company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023,” the filing read.The filing added that the Aptech employees have conveyed their condolences to the departed soul. “Dr. Pant’s contribution and energy will be missed by the Company. All the Directors and employees of the Company convey their deepest condolences to his family,” it added.

The news of Pant’s passing away comes months after he took an indefinite leave citing health concerns. On June 19 this year, Pant had taken an indefinite leave on account of deteriorating health, the company had said in an exchange filing at the time.As per this filing, an emergency meeting of the company was held on June 19. The company set up an interim committee comprising select members of the Board and senior management to ensure smooth functioning and continuity of operations. It further mentioned that the nomination and remuneration committee and Board of Directors at Aptech are taking necessary to select the interim CEO.

Dr. Anil Pant was the MD and CEO of Aptech since 2016. Under his leadership, Aptech received many recognitions, like being appraised by CMMI Institute at Maturity Level 3 of People Capability Maturity Model and Capability Maturity Model in 2018.Before taking charge of Aptech, Pant was associated with the likes of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Sify Technologies. Out of over 25 years of experience, Dr. Anil Pant has spent more than 15 years in IT and Communication space handling various responsibilities including Quality, Sales, Marketing, Delivery, Product Management culminating into P&L responsibility in last few roles.During 2010-16, Pant served as the Principal Consultant at TCS and built a $100 million practice in the testing domain. He also served as the Vice President at Sify Technologies from 2008-10. He has also worked in diverse roles with companies including Blow Past, Crompton Greaves, Wipro and Tally.