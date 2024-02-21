AQT Direct Limited Expands Footprint with Grand Opening of Third Office in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 21: AQT Direct Limited, a leading player in the financial services industry, is proud to announce the grand opening of its third office in Gurugram, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy.

The celebratory event, attended by the esteemed Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Anuj Nagar, and Chief Business Officer, Mr. Dharmendra Singh, showcased the commitment of AQT to provide comprehensive private equity services. The New Gurugram office will play a pivotal role in delivering meticulous research, efficient auditing, seamless deal compliances, and high-return exits to clients.

“The opening of our third office within a year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our stellar team at AQT Direct Limited. We are excited to embark on this journey of growth and excellence, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the financial services sector,” said Mr. Anuj Nagar, CEO of AQT Direct Limited.

AQT Direct Limited maintains a robust network of angel investors, positioning the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver exceptional value to its clients. The expansion into Gurugram reflects AQT’s strategic vision to enhance its presence and better serve clients in the dynamic and rapidly evolving financial landscape.

The grand opening event was attended by key stakeholders, clients, and well-wishers, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation for the prosperous chapter that lies ahead. The company expresses gratitude for the blessings of universal power and the shared commitment of its team to create generational wealth.

About AQT Direct Limited:

AQT Direct Limited is a leading financial services company specializing in private equity services. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering value to clients, AQT has established itself as a trusted partner in the financial industry. The company’s extensive network of angel investors further strengthens its ability to identify and capitalize on lucrative opportunities. Visit our website to know more :- https://aqtdirect.com/

