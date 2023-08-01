Aquakline revolutionizes water filter industry with grand opening of its first franchise in Bengaluru- A one-stop destination for quality products

SRV Media

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1: Aquakline, a dynamic new start-up specializing in water filters and their spares, has announced the launch of its first company-owned franchise, located right at the heart of Namma Bengaluru. The founder, Anil Guptha, has cultivated a concept of providing a wide range of products under one roof, combined with competitive pricing.

The grand opening, held on July 19th, attracted the attention of industry leaders and local customers alike. With an extensive range of products housed under one roof and competitively priced, Aquakline represents a fresh approach in an essential industry.

The brainchild of Anil Guptha, Aquakline aims to cater to the wide and varied needs of consumers looking for quality water filter products and accessories. Offering not just a place to purchase but also a hub for information, education, and service, the store is designed to be a one-stop destination for all water filtration needs.

Nagaraj Bysani, MD of Bhagyalakshmi Group, was present at the opening and shared his enthusiasm: "Organizing the water filter spares sector is a very good idea. The industry has long awaited a place where customers can find everything they need with ease, and Aquakline is the answer."

Supreeth, Founder of Nammane Group, added, "Bridging the gap in this industry is much needed. We've seen a fragmented market, and what Anil has done is truly remarkable. A big kudos to him for this initiative."

Anil With a sense of ambition and optimism, he laid out the roadmap for Aquakline's future, stating, "Soon we will be opening stores at Vizag, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Pune." These locations have been carefully selected to further Aquakline's reach and tap into regions with growing needs for accessible water filter solutions.

The Bengaluru store's spacious design, knowledgeable staff, and customer-oriented approach reflect Aquakline's commitment to serving the community. Whether it's a simple spare part or a comprehensive water filtration system, Aquakline promises quality products.

This launch is more than just the opening of a store; it marks the inauguration of a brand committed to environmental sustainability, customer education, and community engagement. Aquakline recognizes the vital role that clean and safe water plays in daily life and aims to make this necessity accessible to all.

"The water filter industry has needed a place like this for a long time," says a local customer who visited the store. "I found everything I was looking for, and the prices are fantastic. This is a game-changer."

Aquakline's model is more than just a business strategy; it's a vision for a healthier future. By providing accessible solutions for water filtration, the company is playing an essential part in improving the quality of life for countless individuals and families.

