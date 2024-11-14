Aquazzura Celebrates the Launch of Its First India Flagship Boutique with an Exclusive Event at the Chanakya, New Delhi

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 14: Aquazzura, the renowned Italian luxury brand, is delighted to announce the opening of its first-ever store in India inside the exclusive Chanakya Mall in New Delhi, in partnership with DS Luxury Retail Limited, a DS Group entity. An exclusive cocktail event to celebrate the launch took place recently. The event, led by Founder and Creative Director Edgardo Osorio, offered a sophisticated gathering for select guests.

The evening saw an exclusive gathering of select media, influencers, and key opinion leaders, including Samiksha Pednekar, Summiyya Patni (House of Misu), Rasna Bhasin, Sanjana Batra, Tarun Tahiliani, Marie-Anne Oudejans, Aashna Hegde, among many other influential guests. Attendees were treated to an introduction to Aquazzura's iconic fusion of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary elegance, highlighted by the brand's latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection featuring luxurious pumps, boots, and bags crafted from velvet, boucle, and metallic materials.

Designed in collaboration with Dutch artist Marie-Anne Oudejans, the boutique's interiors reflect an Italian garden in full bloom, with geometric motifs, hand-painted branches, and golden accents, creating an inviting, elegant atmosphere. The space's unique aqua hue and whimsical pineapple emblems add an extra whiff of hospitality to the boutique experience.

Aquazzura's arrival in India adds to its prestigious list of global locations, including Paris, New York, London, and Dubai. Osorio shared his excitement about bringing the brand to New Delhi, saying, "India's vibrant culture and fashion sensibility have always inspired me. I'm thrilled to connect with the incredible style and grace of Indian women and to offer them the refinement and comfort of Aquazzura."

The boutique is now open and offers a carefully curated selection of Aquazzura's signature styles, bridal collections, handbags, and jewelry, all carefully curated to appeal to India's luxury connoisseurs.

