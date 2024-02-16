Ar. Archana Aggarwal Curates the Enchanted Collection: Maison du Luxe Unveils its Latest Designs at India Design ID 2024

New Delhi (India), February 16: Prepare to be captivated by the mesmerizing allure of the Enchanted Collection, as Maison du Luxe (estab.1983), founded by the visionary duo of Nilu Kapur and Rajkumari Kapur, unveils its latest creations at India Design ID 2024. From February 15th to 18th, step into a world where exquisite craftsmanship dances with innovative design, transforming spaces into captivating havens.

Since its inception, Maison du Luxe has grown into a leading name in luxury home design. Further carrying the legacy forward are the next generation, Gobind Kapur and Ginnie Jain. The Enchanted Collection on display at the India Design Show is curated by none other than the acclaimed Ar. Archana Aggarwal. This collection embodies meticulous attention to detail and the finest materials, telling a story through each piece.

Collaborations with renowned names like Bisazza add a touch of playful brilliance, while unique artwork curated by Ar. Archana Aggarwal imbues the collection with a sense of narrative and soul. Each piece invites you to experience a symphony of textures, shapes, and colours, transforming your space into a truly enchanted haven.

Embrace the opulence of the “Splash Table,” inspired by a cascading drop of water, handcrafted from ebony wood and adorned with mesmerizing quartz. Marvel at the innovative “concealed vertical uplift bar,” where modern technology meets retro charm. Witness the artistry unfold in collaborations like the Bisazza-designed mosaic on the armrests of a chair, each tiny tile whispering a tale of its own.

Whether seeking bespoke furniture or complete turnkey solutions for your home or office, the Enchanted Collection caters to your every desire. Gobind Kapur notes, “This collection is a culmination of our love for storytelling through design. We invite you to discover the magic within each piece, letting it enchant your space and elevate your everyday moments.”

Ar. Archana Aggarwal adds, “The Enchanted Collection transcends mere aesthetics. It’s about creating a connection, an emotional resonance. Come, explore the stories waiting to be discovered, and allow your imagination to dance in the company of exquisite design.”

Join Maison du Luxe on a journey of artistic exploration at India Design ID 2024, NSIC Grounds, Okhla, Hall No. 2, Booth No- 45 & 46. Let the Enchanted Collection weave its magic around you, and discover the power of design to transform your world.

Visit them at www.maisonduluxe.in. Address-Maison Du Luxe C/o Nilu Handicraft, Plot No.3, 14/3, Lajwanti Chemical Complex, Sector-31, Mathura Road, Faridabad – 121003, Haryana (India). For further information contact: Shweta Dhyani at 7042821242

